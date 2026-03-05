Korean music, films, and dramas have seen a surge in popularity in India for the past decade or so. This has prompted many Indians, especially those from rural parts of the country, to dream of moving to South Korea in search of a better life, leaving behind the inadequacies of life in India.

However, such a journey is bound to present many challenges, which are captured succinctly in the new coming-of-age Tamil drama, Made in Korea. Netflix just released the official trailer of the film, and it seems to be a riveting story of a young girl with an ambitious dream.

Netflix Releases New Trailer Of Made In Korea

Sometimes, the dream you chase is only the beginning of the story. That really forms the foundation of Shenba’s story. Shenba is a young Tamil woman who has long dreamt of moving to Korea.

After moving mountains, she finally achieves her dream of moving to South Korea. However, Shenba faces new challenges in Seoul as she deals with racism and false accusations.

The new trailer released by Netflix today showed glimpses of this journey of a small-town girl. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on March 12, 2026.

Made In Korea Cast & Crew

Produced by Rise East Entertainment and written and directed by Ra Karthik, Made in Korea stars Priyanka Mohan and South Korean actors Park Hye‑Jin and No Ho‑jin, creating a heartfelt cultural bridge between India and Korea.

Talking about the movie, Priyanka Mohan said, “Made In Korea and Shenba’s journey is deeply personal to me. It’s about discovering strength in moments of uncertainty and learning to stand on your own. … This being my first collaboration with Netflix makes it even more special, and I’m grateful that Shenba’s story will travel beyond borders and connect with audiences around the world.”

With warmth, sincerity, and cross‑cultural resonance at its core, Made in Korea promises an uplifting coming‑of‑age story about identity, friendship, and the courage to redefine one’s future.

Made In Korea Trailer

