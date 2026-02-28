The internet is currently having a meltdown, thanks to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna going official with their wedding pictures. These pictures are so dreamy and heavenly that the internet is re-imagining them as Shiv and Shakti, and oh-god, all the edits look so good! To add cherries to this cake, Ranabaali has officially dropped the first song from the film to celebrate Virosh’s wedding!

Titled O Mere Saajan, this song, to be honest, is everything that a pan-India film originating from the South was missing for many years! Ever since Srivalli, we have been waiting for some good Hindi songs in a South Indian film, and this song fulfils that hope to perfection!

The energy of this song is nothing short of stellar. It feels like a spiritual homecoming for the duo. The aesthetic of the song leans heavily into a mythological-meets-modern fusion. Vijay, with his raw, rugged intensity, and Rashmika, with her ethereal, graceful presence, truly embody a Shiva-Shakti roop that has the internet gasping for air. Their chemistry isn’t just cute anymore; it has matured into something powerful and commanding.

The chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in O Mere Saajan from Ranabaali is a perfect 10. There is an unspoken comfort that translates into effortless screen presence. Every gaze and every movement feels intentional and deeply connected.

Even the choreography and the sets of Ranabaali seems to be reaching for the stars. The frames are beautiful and, the color palette is divine, making the song Godly!

But the major hit is that the song does not seem like a meaningless dub! It commands attention in Hindi as well, and this is where it wins! I am very much interested in the upcoming film now, and hopefully it will not disappoint!

Check out the song here.

