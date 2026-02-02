Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated next VD14 has officially been titled Ranabaali, and the film has announced its arrival in thunderous fashion. The makers recently unveiled the first glimpse of the film, and the response has been nothing short of sensational. Within a short span of time, the glimpse has crossed a massive 15 million+ views on YouTube, clearly establishing the scale of anticipation surrounding the film. Vijay Deverakonda’s fierce expressions and his unimaginable transformation, which portray the real truth of the colonial era in India, look all geared up to set the big screens ablaze.

VD14 – Ranabaali Showcases Vijay Deverakonda In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Packed with raw intensity, a unique atmospheric screenplay, pulsating visuals, and a hauntingly powerful background score, the Ranabaali glimpse showcases Vijay Deverakonda in a fierce, never-before-seen avatar. The theme video, high on emotion and aggression, based on the darker truth of the colonial era in India, which was then ruled by the British, is showcased in a larger-than-life narrative rooted in power, rebellion, and vengeance.

Ranabaali: Release Date, Director, & Other Major Cast Members

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her reunion with Vijay Deverakonda in what promises to be a compelling on-screen pairing. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal. Ranabaali is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

First Glimpse Of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD14 – Officially Titled Ranabaali

