Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, has failed to make its mark at the Indian box office. After a solid start, it couldn’t maintain the momentum for long and started losing its steam in the first few days. It had the potential to enter the 100 crore club, but unfortunately, it has managed to earn a little over 50 crores as of now. With Coolie and War 2 occupying maximum screens in the Telugu market, it’s almost the end of Vijay’s film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

The Telugu spy action thriller opened to mixed reviews, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed mixed word-of-mouth. Still, it was expected to do better among the masses, but it just couldn’t pick up the pace. Cut to now: It has almost concluded its second week run, and the verdict of flop is already out.

How much did Kingdom earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

On day 14, Kingdom earned just 27 lakh. Overall, it has earned 51.92 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 61.26 crores. From here, it won’t earn much and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 55 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 47.35 crores

Weekend 2 – 3.4 crores

Day 12 – 47 lakh

Day 13 – 43 lakh

Day 14 – 27 lakh

Total – 51.92 crores

Vijay Deverakonda’s 6th consecutive failure

Reportedly, Kingdom was made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this, it earned only 51.92 crore net, thus recovering only 39.93% of its total cost. Since the film is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 55 crore net, it won’t be able to recover 50% of its budget. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a flop.

For Vijay Deverakonda, it’s another major setback as it is his 6th failure in a row. For those who don’t know, his last successful film was Taxiwaala. After that, all his films, including Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, The Family Star, and Kingdom, tanked.

