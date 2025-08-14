The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office

Marvel’s latest Fantastic Four reboot is currently among the year’s top ten highest-grossing films worldwide. With a global haul of nearly $440 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is trailing behind Brad Pitt’s F1 and James Gunn’s Superman. Despite a sharp drop during its second weekend, it has still surpassed major 2025 titles, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, and 28 Years Later.

Now, the superhero movie is just a few million away from outperforming a widely acclaimed spy thriller starring Matt Damon. Can you guess which film? Read on to find out.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Closing In On This Matt Damon Spy Thriller

We’re talking about The Bourne Ultimatum, the critically acclaimed 2007 spy action thriller that earned a stellar 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and is often regarded as the best entry in the Bourne franchise. Here’s how the two films compare at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

• North America: $235.1 million

• International: $204.6 million

• Worldwide: $439.7 million

The Bourne Ultimatum – Box Office Summary

• North America: $227.4 million

• International: $215.4 million

• Worldwide: $442.8 million

That means First Steps is around $3 million away from overtaking The Bourne Ultimatum’s lifetime global tally. Given its current pace, Marvel’s latest reboot is well on track to cross this milestone in the coming days.

How The Fantastic Four: First Steps Compares To Other Bourne Films

Here’s how the remaining films from the Bourne franchise performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Bourne Identity (2002) – $214 million

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) – $290.6 million

The Bourne Legacy (2012) – $276.2 million

Jason Bourne (2016) – $415.5 million

With a worldwide haul of $439.7 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already outgrossed all of the above Bourne films except The Bourne Ultimatum, which is the highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Story & Cast

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

