Superman is the first film in the new DC Universe, launching the universe positively. The film has outgrossed several DC and MCU movies domestically. James Gunn’s film is less than $5 million away from surpassing two of the biggest DC movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It recently surpassed James Gunn’s MCU movie Guardians of the Galaxy, which launched the GOTG franchise. David Corenswet’s film is also inches away from beating Alice in Wonderland and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film secured a place in all-time domestic top grossers at the #86 rank.

Superman’s box office collection on day 33 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Superman grossed $1.4 million on its fifth Tuesday at the domestic box office. Despite the competition, the DC flick only declined by 41.7% from last Tuesday. It has recorded the fifth-biggest fifth Tuesday for a DC movie in North America. The film’s domestic collection is $333.78 million.

Check out the 5 biggest 5th Tuesdays among DC releases:

Wonder Woman – $4.1 million The Dark Knight – $2.1 million Joker – $1.8 million The Dark Knight Rises – $1.5 million Superman – $1.4 million

Set to surpass Joker & Aquaman soon

Joker and Aquaman both grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. They also earned impressive domestic box office numbers: Joker earned $335.47 million, and Aquaman earned $335.1 million. Superman is now less than $5 million away from surpassing both DC blockbusters.

Besides them, it has also surpassed the $333.7 million haul of Guardians of the Galaxy, which was the first film of James Gunn in the MCU. This 2025 flick is the highest-grossing DC movie featuring the Man of Steel, as it zoomed past Batman v. Superman’s domestic collection. The David Corenswet-led DC flick globally stands at $583.18 million and is set to hit digital platforms on August 15. Superman was released on July 11.

