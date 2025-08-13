Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will end its run without achieving the $600 million milestone. It showed great momentum during its peak run at the box office. However, the barrage of new releases pushed it out of the race, and it will also be unable to beat the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol. Keep scrolling for more.

The film failed primarily because of its mammoth budget. It was marketed as the last film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, boosting sales. It performed really well in China, and people showered their love on this Tom Cruise starrer. However, it made it to 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list, earning more than $550 million worldwide.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 earned so far at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opened with $64.03 million at the North American box office. It opened in 3,857 theaters in North America, and after 81 days of release, the film is now available in 100 locations only. The movie has collected $197.36 million at the domestic box office. It will fail to achieve the $200 million milestone domestically. The movie will also fall short of hitting $400 million overseas.

Internationally, the film has earned $398.2 million, and adding that to the $197.36 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $595.56 million, finishing without hitting yet another major milestone. MI 8 will not be crossing $600 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $197.4 million

International – $398.2 million

Worldwide – $595.6 million

Poised to end its run staying below Ghost Protocol

Tom Cruise’s MI 8 earned impressive numbers for a long time, but with major tentpole movies like Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman, it lost its momentum. The Final Reckoning managed to earn the #4 rank in the franchise, surpassing Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning. However, MI 8 will not be able to beat Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol’s collections.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol is the 4th film in the franchise and the 3rd highest-grossing installment. MI 4 collected $694.7 million worldwide, and MI 8 is almost $100 million away from it. Tom Cruise-led 2025 installment cannot bridge that gap and take the #3 rank in the franchise list.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Mission: Impossible movies.

Mission: Impossible—Fallout – $824.17 million Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation – $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.7 million Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning – $595.56 million Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.12 million Mission: Impossible II – $546.38 million Mission: Impossible – $457.7 million Mission: Impossible III – $398.5 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, released in May, will be available for digital purchase and rental starting August 19.

