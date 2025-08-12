Warner Bros Pictures is being lauded for being the first studio to produce six consecutive movies that opened with a $40 million-plus collection domestically. Weapons is one of them, and it not only helped WB achieve this interesting feat but also earned against its budget at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Like Sinners, it is an original horror movie presented in a non-linear narrative. The horror flick features Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. On June 30, 2025, the film received a nomination for Most Anticipated Film at the 8th Astra Midseason Movie Awards. It is quite trending across social media platforms. This, too, has the potential to turn into a big hit like Sinners.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

Horror movies have been performing really well at the cinemas, and Weapons is keeping alive this legacy. The Josh Brolin-starring Weapons was released this past Friday and collected a strong $43.5 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America, debuting at #1. Across the international markets, the film has also earned impressive numbers on its 5-day international opening.

The horror original collected $28.3 million in its 5-day international opening, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide opening is $71.8 million. It is one of the biggest openings for horror movies post-COVID. In North America, the movie registered the third biggest opening for horror movies this year [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $43.5 million

International – $28.3 million

Worldwide – $71.8 million

Budget & ROI

According to several reports, Weapons was made on a budget of $38 million. The horror flick has not only recovered its decent budget but is close to its break-even as well, and it has achieved all this in its opening weekend alone. Weapons has gained 88.9% ~ 89% more than its decent production cost in its debut weekend only, which is remarkable. The film centers on the baffling case of seventeen classmates who all vanish on the same night, seemingly abducted by an unseen force. Weapons was released on August 8.

