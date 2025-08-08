Weapons Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, and Austin Abrams

Director: Zach Cregger

What’s Good: The oppressive atmosphere and the deep sense of mystery are quite captivating.

What’s Bad: The convenience of some plot points stops the film from achieving its full potential.

Loo Break: There are no breaks here, as the film forces you to watch with attention to get to the answer.

Watch or Not?: Yes, this is a must-watch, especially if you love horror.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 129 Minutes.

User Rating:

A couple of years ago, Zach Cregger made a splash in the horror scene with Barbarian, a horror film that was sold as the scariest film of the decade, and ended up being not just that but also quite a disappointment in general, with the fantastic first act being diluted by every single creative choice after that. Cregger comes back with Weapons, a film where he uses the same strategies as in Barbarian, but actually manages to connect with his choices, even if there is still a lot of untapped potential everywhere.

Weapons Movie Review: Script Analysis

Cregger pens a script that creates a sense of mystery as the sole moving force of the film. The setup is brilliant, and from there, the audience needs to know what happens and how things will get explained and unfold. There is just this need to find out, as you also start creating theories yourself. In the end, Cregger’s script connects, even if, throughout the journey, there are a couple of moments where the script just works, and while rolling your eyes, you let it go because you need to know.

To create this sense of mystery and control the pacing of the information being delivered to the audience, Cregger uses the same tools he used in Barbarian, changing points of views in a drastic way and basically dividing the film into parts, where a different character takes over the main role, From there we explore the same subjects from a different perspective, allowing the audience to discover things as well from a new angle, and sometimes just noticing things because some other character wouldn’t.

However, unlike Barbarian, the revelations here in Weapons function a lot better, and the pacing is also much better, with the main point of view characters also being interesting enough to be worthy of following them throughout their time as the main characters of the piece. The third act goes crazy but lands with a powerful ending that will leave you thinking, even if the road to get there wasn’t the smoothest.

Weapons Movie Review: Star Performance

Julia Garner is quickly becoming one of the most interesting performers of her generation, and just coming out of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the actress proves with Weapons that the Silver Surfer could have been a major role in that film. Brolin also brings his charisma and gravitas to the film, and it is better for it. These are just two of the major points of view in the movie, but there are others not revealed in the trailers, of course. Let’s just say that Benedict Wong also steals the show when he comes around.

The kids are also a major component in the film, and the young actors do their best. For the most part, their sections are quite scary and effective. The jump scares that are placed throughout the film work fine thanks to the reactions from the actors. Overall, the acting department in Weapons really brings the film together as we discover the mystery with the characters.

Weapons Movie Review: Direction, Music

Cregger really makes a huge step-up in quality when it comes to his directional abilities in the film, with the shots really revealing more than we can think of at first glance, and also with a sense of mood that makes the entire thing feel consistent and with purpose, a thing that films like Longlegs couldn’t achieve.

Cregger also knows how to deliver some great comedic bits in between the horror, and it would be pretty interesting to see him go in that direction for a whole feature film in the future. The entire film is wrapped in a powerful layer of style that defines Cregger as a unique voice in the genre, and one worth keeping an eye on.

Weapons Movie Review: The Last Word

Weapons might be one of the best films of the year, and especially one of the best horror films of the year, no doubt about it. The film displays a powerful sense of purpose, and the story is just so captivating that even minor details can be brushed aside because the setup is so strong. Audiences love mystery, and the film understands that stringing the audience along for the answers and actually delivering on them feels like the right thing to do, and it surely was.

Weapons Trailer

Weapons released on 08th August, 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Weapons.

Must Read: Freakier Friday Movie Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Switch Bodies But Steal Hearts In A Familiar Yet Fun Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News