Zach Cregger, who made his solo directorial debut with the critically acclaimed horror hit Barbarian (2022), is now gearing up for the release of his next feature, Weapons. The eagerly awaited mystery horror film is slated for a theatrical release on August 8, 2025. The movie also features Julia Garner, who stars as Silver Surfer in the Marvel superhero movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, currently playing in theaters.

Even before its release, Weapons had already earned a strong critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But does it surpass Ryan Coogler’s widely praised Sinners, or even Zach Cregger’s own Barbarian? Let’s find out.

Weapons vs. Sinners vs. Barbarian – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

Weapons has debuted with a perfect 100% critics’ score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, placing it ahead of both Ryan Coogler’s period horror blockbuster Sinners (97%) and Zach Cregger’s own Barbarian (92%). However, whether Weapons can hold on to its flawless rating remains to be seen, as more reviews continue to roll in over the coming weeks

Just a few days ago, another horror film, Together, also debuted with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and currently holds an impressive 99%. The movie has just hit U.S. theaters today.

Weapons: Plot & Cast

Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons is a mystery horror film set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among others.

Weapons Trailer

You can check out the film’s official trailer to get a glimpse of the lead characters, its haunting storyline, and the film’s eerie, atmospheric setting.

