When actors share the screen one time, it is a welcome surprise to see them work together again in a new project. The chemistry, the performance, and the hope to see the magic once again keep the audience hooked to the project. One such phenomenon has happened with the cast of Marvel’s latest superhero offering, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner in pivotal roles. Along with Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, two more actors appeared in a popular fantasy show earlier, albeit at different times. Let’s take a look at this uncanny reunion!

A Mini Game Of Thrones Reunion On The Sets Of MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps

1. Pedro Pascal

Long before Pedro Pascal shot to fame for his role in The Last of Us, and made a pop culture impact as Redd Richards in The Fantastic Four: The Last Steps, he made his mark in the acting world with a notable yet short appearance in the highly acclaimed fantasy show, Game of Thrones (GoT), on HBO. He played Dornish Prince Oberyn Martell, aka “the Red Viper,” in season four of the show. He was the younger brother of Prince Doran Martell, the ruler of Dorne. His end by The Mountain was rather gruesome, but his role was pivotal nonetheless. He was known for being sexually fluid and a strong warrior in the show.

2. Joseph Quinn

Then, we also have Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in The First Steps also played a short role in GoT, as per Entertainment Weekly. He appeared in the seventh season of the show as a guard. He was one of the believers that Arya Stark is an impostor, as she was believed to be dead then. He and the other guard bicker over the possibility, and Arya Stark quietly slips away. Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn also shared the screen in Gladiator II, which was released earlier this year.

3. Ralph Ineson

The MCU-GoT connection does not end here. Not only the Fantastic Four but also the villain in the MCU movie had a brief stint in the GoT universe. Ralph Ineson, who plays Galactus in Fantastic Four, appeared in Game of Thrones as Dagmer Cleftjaw, a rogue from the Iron Islands. He convinced Theon Greyjoy to attack Winterfell and eventually betrayed Greyjoy.

4. Mark Gatiss

Mark Gatiss, who is known for his role as Mycroft Holmes in BBC Sherlock, also made a short cameo in both these projects. In Fantastic Four, he plays Ted Gilbert, a talk show host, whereas in Game of Thrones, he plays Tycho Nestoris, a shrewd banker from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

With cameos like these spread across stories, it is quite interesting to see different worlds come together via the actors. Fantastic Four has been making waves since its release, with positive reception from fans and critics alike. It has started a new chapter in the latest phase of MCU, and the post credit scenes certainly leave a lot to look forward to!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

