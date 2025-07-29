The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and others in key roles, concluded its opening weekend at the worldwide box office on a good note. Being an MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film, the excitement was there, and it has resulted in footfall. Amid this, now even IMAX numbers are out for the weekend, and though they are impressive, they couldn’t beat DCU’s first film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Opens to positive reactions

In the domestic market (USA and Canada) and the majority of the overseas territories, the MCU biggie made its theatrical arrival on July 25. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and even among the audience, word-of-mouth has been mostly on the favorable side. This helped the film mint healthy numbers over the weekend. Not just the domestic market but even internationally, it opened well.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps enjoys solid box office earnings with IMAX

Coming to the IMAX update, The Fantastic Four: First Steps managed an impressive sum of $26.6 million at the worldwide box office during the first weekend, as per a tracker, Luiz Fernando. Out of $26.6 million, it earned $16 million from North America (USA and Canada) and $10.6 million from the overseas market.

Fails to overtake Superman

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stayed just below F1, which did a business of $27.7 million in IMAX during the opening weekend. It failed to overtake Superman ($30.4 million), which marks the first film of DCU (DC Universe).

As a Marvel production known for producing visual spectacles, the film is expected to rake in some really big numbers in IMAX in the coming days.

More about the film

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman, and also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, and others in key roles. It was produced by Kevin Feige, under the banner of Marvel Studios.

It was reportedly made on a budget of $200 million, so it faces the big task of earning solid earnings at the worldwide box office. The first target is crossing the $500 million mark.

