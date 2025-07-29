Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, has crashed on its first weekday, Monday. After a solid start, the film didn’t really see any turnaround during the weekend, thus hinting at a premature end at the Indian box office. The situation is so bad that the biggie might even struggle to reach the 100 crore mark and has already emerged as one of the biggest Tollywood disasters in recent times. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

The Tollywood period action drama conquered ticket windows only on the opening day, which was boosted by rocking premieres’ collections. It registered the biggest start for the Power Star by earning 47.5 crores, but since word-of-mouth was poor, the film faced massive drops from the second day. The first weekday was truly a nightmare, with the collection going below the 3 crore mark.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu crashes at the Indian box office on day 5

As per Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu crashed on day 5 by earning a dismal 2.25 crores. Compared to day 1’s 34.75 crores (excluding premieres), the film dropped by 93.52%. Compared to Friday’s 8 crores, it dropped by 71.87%. With such a collection, the verdict is out on the first Monday itself.

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned 77.50 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 91.45 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – 12.75

Day 1 – 34.75 crores

Day 2 – 8 crores

Day 3 – 9.15 crores

Day 4 – 10.6 crores

Day 5 – 2.25 crores

Total – 77.5 crores

From here, the Pawan Kalyan starrer won’t be able to make any significant earnings and is likely to wrap up below 100 crore net.

Turns out to be a massive disaster!

Reportedly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was made on a budget of 300 crores. Against this, it has earned only 77.5 crores, thus recovering only 25.83% of the total budget. Since it won’t make any big earnings, the film has emerged as a mega disaster.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Double-Digit Streak Continues, Mohit Suri’s Film Set To Beat Brahmastra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News