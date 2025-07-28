I Know What You Did Last Summer was supposed to be Sony’s next horror revival, but it did not play out that way. Sony hoped to follow in the footsteps of recent reboots like Scream and Final Destination Bloodlines and tried to cash in on nostalgia again, but that seems to have failed miserably.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Box Office Fail

While other franchises found fresh energy and strong box office numbers, I Know What You Did Last Summer landed with a thud. The new movie barely made a ripple, pulling in just $45 million globally as per Box Office Mojo, even though it managed to recover its modest $18 million budget.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Box Office Summary

North America- $23 million

International – $22 million

Worldwide Collection – $45 million

Sony’s Struggle Without Spider-Man Continues

Sony seems stuck trying to make something out of properties that are not connected to Spider-Man. Until Dawn came and went with a $50 million finish, Karate Kid: Legends did a bit better with $100 million, but even that is underwhelming when you consider how big Sony needs its films to be.

Now, with its superhero universe in shambles, the studio is leaning hard on whatever IP it still owns. This includes older titles like I Know What You Did Last Summer, which made sense on paper because of its built-in millennial fan base, but has not really paid off.

The Horror Reboot Falls Behind Franchise Originals

The movie passed Malignant ($34m) on the horror scoreboard this weekend, but that is not saying much. Malignant was a divisive James Wan project that did not even make back its budget when it was released during the pandemic. Despite getting some love later for its strange tone, it was seen as a miss when it hit theaters. In comparison, I Know What You Did Last Summer at least has a cleaner release, but even then, the numbers are not promising.

It is nowhere near the original film, which made $125 million back in 1997, or even the sequel that crossed $80 million. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who made the cult Netflix film Do Revenge and the show Sweet/Vicious, the reboot faced cold reviews from the start. The movie holds a below par rating of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes.

