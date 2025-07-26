The fantasy comedy Freakier Friday is set to be released in the upcoming month and is projected to earn strong numbers on its opening weekend domestically. The film has been praised by critics in the early reviews after it premiered at the El Capitan Theater in LA a few days ago. It is of a different genre from the ones currently running in theaters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film reunited Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who featured in 2003’s Freaky Friday. This upcoming feel-good movie is the sequel to Freaky Friday and the seventh film in the overall franchise. It was based on Mary Rogers’ 1972 novel. This forthcoming movie features Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong reprising their roles from the previous film. Meanwhile, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Vanessa Bayer joined the cast in key roles.

Opening weekend projection of Freakier Friday

According to Box Office Pro‘s report, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s Freakier Friday is projected to collect between $40 million and $50 million at the North American box office. It is a different genre from the current trending films running at the theaters; therefore, there will be no clash among the viewers, and the target audience is different.

Comparison with 2003’s Freaky Friday

It was the 5th installment in the Freaky Friday franchise featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother-daughter duo. The Disney movie was a commercial success. It collected $22.2 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It was made on a reported budget of $20 million and collected over eight times the cost. Now, the upcoming film is expected to earn between $40-$50 million, which is around 80%-125% more than the original film’s opening weekend collection.

What’s Freakier Friday all about

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, Freakier Friday takes place 22 years after Tess and Anna endured the identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice. Freakier Friday will be released in theaters on August 8.

