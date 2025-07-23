Freakier Friday, the second chapter of Disney’s wacky, wild, and fun chaotic drama Freaky Friday, returns after 22 years. The film is set to hit theaters in the US on August 8, 2025, and early reviews are already out. Early responses from some film critics are overwhelmingly positive, calling it a feel-good film that blends laugh-out-loud comedy with genuine emotional warmth. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel is filled with more chaos, fun, and laughter. This time, it’s a quadruple swap following the first body swap experience in the original 2003 classic hit. The film brings back the original cast, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, in their iconic characters of Anna Coleman and Tess, respectively.

About Freakier Friday

Set years after the original, Freakier Friday follows Anna (Lohan), now a mother herself, as she navigates the challenges of blending her family with a new stepdaughter. When Anna, her daughter, her stepdaughter, and her mom Tess (Curtis) all switch bodies in a magical mishap, chaos ensues, but the experience ultimately fosters understanding and connection among the four women.

Lindsay Lohan’s character, Anna, is now a mom to a teenage daughter named Harper and is preparing for her second marriage to a charming British restaurateur who also has a daughter, Lily. But things take a chaotic turn when a mysterious fortune teller triggers another body swap, only this time, it’s not just two people but four. Anna switches bodies with Harper, while Tess finds herself swapped with Lily. What follows is a whirlwind of hilarious mishaps, heartfelt moments, and unexpected bonding as the four navigate life in each other’s shoes.

Freakier Friday early reactions on social media X [formerly Twitter]

TV personality Jeff Conway raved on X, praising the sequel as “double the fun” and “twice the sweetness as the original!” – the 2003 Freaky Friday. He added, “These 22 years later, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis haven’t missed a beat in 22 years. Their on-screen chemistry remains something truly special—a joy for the whole family.”

FREAKIER FRIDAY is double the fun and twice the sweetness as the original! These 22 years later, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis haven’t missed a beat! Their on-screen chemistry is truly something special. A true delight that the entire family will enjoy! @lindsaylohan 🫶👏 pic.twitter.com/gwGkfQiqWy — Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) July 23, 2025

Journalist Jazz Tangcay echoed the sentiment, describing the movie as “#freakierFriday is an absolute riot! I laughed and I cried. It’s such a great feel-good film. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver hilarity and emotion in this funtastic sequel. I never knew I needed this film! Oh and Manny Jacinto, I love him.”

#freakierFriday is an absolute riot! I laughed and I cried. It’s such a great feel-good film. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver hilarity and emotion in this funtastic sequel. I never knew I needed this film! Oh and Manny Jacinto, I love him. pic.twitter.com/r4dGxhAP1m — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 23, 2025

Entertainment journalist Brandon Davis was similarly enthusiastic. The tweet read, “#FreakierFriday is great. I was howling. Jamie Lee Curtis is having the time of her life and it’s a blast to watch. It’s silly and sometimes confusing but hilarious throughout, even touching at times. Absolutely some of the most fun I’ve had watching a movie this year.”

#FreakierFriday is great. I was howling. Jamie Lee Curtis is having the time of her life and it’s a blast to watch. It’s silly and sometimes confusing but hilarious throughout, even touching at times. Absolutely some of the most fun I’ve had watching a movie this year. pic.twitter.com/xky88LQAa1 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2025

Freakier Friday is touted to bring a fresh dose of mischief and madness as returning stars Lohan and Curtis lead the cast alongside Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The film is helmed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra and produced by Andrew Gunn, who also bankrolled the first movie, jointly collaborating with former Disney executive Kristin Burr. The comedy drama will release on August 8, 2025.

Freakier Friday Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Weapons Early Reactions: Fans Are Calling Barbarian Director’s New Horror Film Downright Terrifying

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News