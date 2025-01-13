Jamie Lee Curtis is under fire for likening the devastation of Los Angeles wildfires to war-torn regions in the Middle East, sparking heated debate online.

“The entire Pacific Palisades looks like, you know, unfortunately, Gaza or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened,” the 66-year-old actress commented during a Q&A for The Last Showgirl posted on X.

Fans Reacted Strongly to The Comparison

The remark triggered a flood of responses, with fans expressing everything from disapproval to mild understanding.

“Comparing wildfires to war zones feels off; it minimizes the unique devastation of each,” one user wrote, while another called her words “unsettling” and urged her to consider the weight of her platform.

Others were more direct, labeling the comparison as tone-deaf and urging her to “pack it up, great grandma.”

Despite the backlash, some fans attempted to defend Curtis, noting her emotional state. “I respect Jamie Lee Curtis, but that comparison doesn’t make any sense,” one follower shared, softening the criticism.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Emotional Plea During Jimmy Fallon Appearance

Curtis, visibly distraught just days earlier, described the impact of the fires on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fighting back tears, she spoke about the destruction in her coastal neighborhood. “Where I live is on fire right now,” she said. “I flew here last night. I was on the plane and started getting texts. It’s f–king gnarly, you guys.”

She added, “It’s a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ $1 Million Pledge for Fire Relief

Her emotional connection to the tragedy runs deep. Having lived in the Pacific Palisades for decades, Curtis revealed that many of her friends have lost their homes in the blaze.

She returned to California on Thursday to be with her family, urging others to assist with relief efforts.

“Do anything you can, anything in your community to help people. Whether you need it or not now, you will need it. Give blood, donate, whatever you can do. Animal shelters.” she pleaded, adding that her family had pledged $1 million to establish a support fund for fire victims.

Posting on Instagram, Curtis shared that she’d been in talks with local leaders to ensure the funds would have the greatest impact.

Despite the dire circumstances, her own home is believed to have been spared.

