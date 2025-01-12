Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld is widely known for his unapologetic comedy that often embraces politically incorrect jabs and body-shaming. Never one to shy away from controversies by targeting celebrities, Gutfeld once again took aim at pop sensation Taylor Swift on a recent episode of his comedy-news hybrid show, Gutfeld.

While Swift has previously faced ridicule from Gutfeld and many others for her perceived lack of intellect and the long history of break-ups, the 5 ‘6” comedian shifted focus to the appearance of the 5 ’11” star this time. Encouraging people to “stick to the absolute truth,” Gutfeld declared, “Taylor Swift is a six at best,” sparking loud cheers from the audience.

To contextualize his remarks about Taylor Swift further, Gutfeld defined “The Trump Effect” as “the freedom to say what you know is real, not what the media tells you is true.” He credited Donald Trump’s election victory in November as a turning point in societal shift, where opinions once censored or canceled could now be voiced without as much backlash.

Friday’s episode marked only the second Gutfeld hosted in nearly two months following a paternity leave for the birth of his daughter. Known for his sharp wit, the 60-year-old has often directed biting humor at powerful figures, from comparing President Joe Biden to a corpse and fat-shaming the ladies of The View to joking that Jennifer Lopez’s butt is so fat Ben Affleck could hide behind it.

This latest jab at Swift continues Gutfeld’s history of criticizing celebrities for mixing politics and entertainment. Previously, he mocked Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, remarking, “Apparently, this singer wanted to show she can make bad choices about women too.” He also accused Swift of exploiting her fan base by pushing personal political agendas, ignoring Harris’ struggles to address border and economic issues in her tenure as the Vice President.

Gutfeld is not alone in his criticism of politically vocal celebrities. Following the historical win of Donald Trump, former Fox News journalist Kelly cornered Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé over their failed attempts to correct Harris’ public image, claiming that Hollywood’s “big loser” celebrities have been rejected by fans, with audiences more concerned about Lopez enhancing her appearance than her political beliefs.

Adding insult to injury, as the Los Angeles government faces scrutiny for mishandling the California wildfire crisis, Hollywood elites are again criticized for stubbornly standing by the embattled officials.

