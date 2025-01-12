Draco Malfoy might’ve been a classroom nemesis, but Tom Felton turned him into a cash machine. Across eight Harry Potter films, Felton’s total screen time was just 31 minutes and 45 seconds. And he earned more than $17 million (£14 million) for the same, per Lad Bible. Despite being Harry’s sneering rival, Malfoy barely showed his pale, pointed face on screen compared to the Golden Trio.

For context, Daniel Radcliffe clocked in 539 minutes, Emma Watson scored 205 minutes, and Rupert Grint hit 211. Even Hagrid aka Robbie Coltrane got 45 minutes and 45 seconds. And while Voldemort struck fear into Hogwarts, the Dark Lord himself managed only 37 minutes and 15 seconds. Guess Hagrid’s warm smile had more staying power than He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

Still, Malfoy’s limited presence packed a punch. Tom Felton made every sneer, glare, and “Potter!” count, leaving fans with a memorable antagonist. Felton was just 13 when he stepped into Draco’s Slytherin robes in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. But teenage riches? It’s not always well spent. Felton admitted he blew through piles of cash on “typical teenage stuff.” Think skateboards, flashy clothes, and, of course, cars, BMWs, to be exact.

He splurged on rides for himself and his family, ignoring his mum’s advice: “You will lose money on cars.” Spoiler alert: she was right. The freewheeling spending eventually caught up with him. Tom Felton confessed to The Daily Mail that he had a run-in with the taxman and even a bailiff knocking on his door. But don’t worry, this wasn’t the start of a real-life dark arc for the Slytherin star. Felton got his finances sorted with the help of an accountant and some well-earned perspective.

While Felton’s time as Malfoy was short, it was anything but forgettable. His 31-minute run may be less than the runtime of a Stranger Things episode, but it cemented him as a key player in one of the biggest franchises in history. Fans loved to hate Draco, and Felton’s performance earned him a spot in pop culture that even Lucius Malfoy would envy.

Tom Felton’s Harry Potter paycheck might have come with some teenage mishaps, but who’s complaining when you’re earning half a million pounds a minute? If there’s one lesson to learn here, it’s this: sometimes less really is more, especially in Hollywood.

