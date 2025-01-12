The dreadful fires in Los Angeles are all over the news, and many people have lost their lives and everything. Most of the Hollywood celebs used to live there, and they lost their homes, too. Among the stars is Iron Man star Jeff Bridges, whose family home has been reduced to ashes. Here are some renowned celebrities whose houses were burnt in the fire. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, lightning is one of the major causes of these fires in the US. As per the Hindustan Times report, the investigators have dismissed it as a cause. However, there were reports of lightning in the Palisades area or in the nearby area of the Eaton Fire, which started in east Los Angeles County and destroyed hundreds of homes.

From Iron Man star Jeff Bridges to Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, and Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, they all lost their multimillion-dollar mansions to the Los Angeles fire. People magazine has listed over 50 celebrities who suffered the same fate and lost their precious abodes to the unquenchable fire.

We have listed a few of the celebs who have lost their homes to the fire and their reported prices –

1. Jeff Bridges

The Iron Man star’s rep confirmed to TMZ that his Malibu home, which he shares with his family, was lost in the Pacific Palisades fire. The 4-bedroom, roughly 2,500-square-foot home was on the market for $8.85 million, as per WSJ.

2. Paris Hilton

Hilton is left shattered by her destroyed Malibu beach house. She posted a video of the charred house, which is worth $8.4 million. She captioned the video, “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.”

I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million… pic.twitter.com/mJcFjQVVX7 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 10, 2025

3. Mel Gibson

According to reports, Mel Gibson’s $14.5 million Malibu mansion was reduced to ashes when he was filming Joe Rogan’s podcast. On NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports Thursday, Gibson said, “Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional. You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff … Everything from photographs to files to just personal things that I had from over the years, and clothing. Pretty cool stuff, but you know, that can all be replaced. These are only things. The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really.”

4. Anthony Hopkins

Oscar-winning star Anthony Hopkins is also one of the Hollywood celebs who lost his home in the dreadful California wildfires. According to Daily Mail, he purchased a four-bedroom home in the Pacific Palisades area for $6 million in 2021.

5. Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyonce and Solange Knowles, also shared that she lost her home to the LA fires. The actual price of the house is not mentioned, but it ranges between $8-$10 million or more than that. She wrote on Instagram, “It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions.”

For more updates on LA fires, stay tuned to Koimoi!

