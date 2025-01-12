Disney’s movies released last year did really well at the box office, and Moana 2 is on track to dethrone Despicable Me 4 from #3 at the global box office. The sequel is undoubtedly a box office success, and today, we are here with a report calculating its returns and profits. Scroll below for the deets.

The sequel was released on Thanksgiving in the United States and opened with excellent numbers. However, the movie faced tough competition from Ariana Grande’s Wicked and, at times, even got by it as well. The film had a stronghold in the US and overseas for days, but it is stumbling a little because of the arrival of two more PG movies. For the unversed, the OG movie came out in 2016 and was loved by all.

Moana 2 set records for the Thanksgiving holiday and also the second-highest international opening of 2024 behind only Deadpool & Wolverine. Luiz Fernando’s report reveals the sequel is set to beat Toy Story 4 this weekend at the US box office. The movie collected a solid $1.3 million on its 7th Friday, with a drop of -69.3% from last Friday, when it received a boost due to the new year. Despite losing 175 theatres, the movie has hit a $429.7 million cume in the United States and will beat Toy Story 4 to become the 7th highest-grossing animation of all time in North America.

Moana 2 is reportedly eyeing a modest $4.5 million-45.5 million 7th three-day weekend in the US. Meanwhile, overseas, the film has collected $535.73 million so far and thus took the global gross to $965.38 million. The movie was made on a reported budget of $150 million. Therefore, the Disney sequel has collected $815.38 million as returns, and the profit % is a magnificent 543.6%.

The Disney sequel has earned a profit of 543.6% after running in the theatres for 45 days. It has more milestones to touch and more numbers to earn worldwide. It is less than $5 million away from the global haul of Despicable Me 4. The Illumination movie is the third highest-grossing film of 2024 with its $969.18 million collection, and with that, Disney will have three of the biggest films of 2024.

Moana 2 was released in November 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

