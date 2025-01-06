Moana 2 is catching up with the global haul of Despicable Me 4 and will soon be the #3 biggest film of 2024. It has surpassed a huge milestone at the worldwide box office. It has also beaten Wicked at the domestic box office chart. Scroll below for the deets.

Despicable Me 4 is part of the Despicable Me franchise, which began in 2010 and is the highest-grossing animated franchise. The franchise crossed the $5 billion mark after the release of the 4th film last year. It was directed by Chris Renaud and is the third highest-grossing film of 2024. Steve Carell returned as the voice of Gru. The cast featured Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Sofía Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Renaud, Madison Polan, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, and Will Ferrell.

Despicable Me 4 collected $361 million at the US box office and $608.1 million overseas. It was initially projected to earn over $1 billion globally but finally raked in $969.1 million at the worldwide box office. Moana 2 is on track to beat the Illumination creation soon. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Disney sequel collected $12.4 million in the US this weekend and landed at #4 in the domestic box office chart.

Moana 2 has reached a $425.15 million cume at the US box office. Meanwhile, the Disney sequel grossed a solid $26 million overseas in its 6th weekend. The film hit a $535.3 million international cume over 53 markets. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana’s sequel will beat Despicable Me 4 as the #10 highest-grossing film post-COVID by Tuesday. $1 billion coming up next weekend.

Allied to its $425.2 million cume in the United States, Moana’s sequel hits a $960.5 million global cume. It is now less than $10 million from crossing Despicable Me 4’s $969.1 million global haul. The film is eyeing a $1 billion to $1.1 billion run worldwide.

Moana 2 was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

