Mufasa: The Lion King topped the domestic box office chart this weekend, and with that, the film has also crossed a major milestone overseas. It was beaten by Sonic 3 during its debut weekend, but it seems the Disney sequel has found its footing and is holding strong. The movie is also targeting Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance’s global total. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is facing some strong contenders at the box office, and the impact is visible in its collection. There is another Disney film running at the cinemas, and that is Moana 2, which has crossed the $950 million mark globally and is set to become last year’s third highest-grossing film soon. If Mufasa had a solo release and no PG movies running simultaneously, then it would have been performing far better than it is now.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King lost -175 theatres on Friday and topped the domestic box office chart in the very first weekend of 2025. It grossed a strong $23.8 million on its third three-day weekend, dropping just –35.3% from last weekend. The film has hit a $168.6 million cume in the United States and has a stronger cume than when it was released.

Mufasa is eyeing a $230 million to $260 million run in the US. Meanwhile, overseas, the film has raked in a spectacular $53.5 million during its third weekend. It dipped -30.4% from last weekend, but with that film, it managed to cross the $300 million mark internationally. The Disney feature has reached a $307.8 million cume overseas across over 53 markets.

Adding the domestic cume to the international gross, Mufasa: The Lion King has reached a worldwide cume of $474.6 million. The film was made on a reported budget of $200 million. This Barry Jenkins directorial is eyeing a $650 million to $700 million global run. It has surpassed the global haul of Venom: The Last Dance today. Tom Hardy led Venom: The Last Dance, which collected $476,857,448 in its global run.

Mufasa is less than $1 million away from beating Venom: The Last Dance as the 9th highest-grossing film of 2024. The Disney feature, Mufasa: The Lion King, was released on December 20.

