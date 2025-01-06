Sonic the Hedgehog 3 might have lost its #1 spot to Mufasa: The Lion King at the domestic box office chart, but it has touched a new milestone worldwide. The film was released in the international markets last week and is already close to hitting $150 million overseas. Scroll below for the deets.

According to the report, the movie was made on a budget of $120 million. It has added Keanu Reeves to the cast as the main antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog. He is one of the main attractions of the movie, and the franchise has thus crossed the $1 billion mark, earning a cumulative total of $1.04 billion.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a solid $21.2 million in the United States this weekend, losing the #1 to Mufasa: The Lion King’s $23.8 million weekend gross. Keanu Reeves starrer Sonic 3 stands at a $187.5 million cume in the United States. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the film collected more than $50 million during its second weekend overseas.

The action-adventure movie collected $51.2 million on the second weekend, dropping just 30.8% from the opening weekend. It has hit a $148.8 million cume at the international box office, less than $2 million away from the $150 million mark. Adding the $187.5 million domestic cume to the overseas gross, the film has crossed the $300 million milestone and now stands at a $336.3 million worldwide cume. It debuted at $74 million in overseas markets.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has collected around 180.25% more than the film’s reported budget. It is reportedly eyeing a $520 million to $570 million global run. It is currently the #18 highest-grossing film of 2024. The film has beaten the global haul of The Wild Robot’s $336.3 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, starring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves, was released in the cinemas on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

