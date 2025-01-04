This all happened during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. Jim Carrey wasn’t okay with the violence the film portrayed anymore. In a tweet, he declared: “I did Kick-Ass a month b4 Sandy Hook and now in all good conscience I cannot support that level of violence. I am not ashamed of it but recent events have caused a change in my heart.”

Creator Mark Millar was baffled by the whole stuff. He took to his blog, alluding, “[I’m] baffled by this sudden announcement as nothing seen in this picture wasn’t in the screenplay 18 months ago.” Ouch.

It was difficult for Millar, yes. He pointed out that Kick-Ass 2 was always going to have its share of blood. Also because, the first movie (Hit-Girl) had set the tone. Millar defended his film, calling it fiction and that it had nothing to do with violence in real life.

Fans voiced their opinions, with one tweeting: “So what charity will you be donating your Kick-Ass 2 paycheque to? Just curious.”

Another shot back: “I like Jim Carrey but his recent stand against Kick-Ass 2 has p*ssed me off. If he’s really that bothered he’d give all his pay to charity.” Fair question, right?

But here’s the kicker: despite all the tension, Millar didn’t hold any grudges. In fact, he seemed almost thrilled by the whole thing. “People keep saying to me, ‘Are you pissed off at Jim Carrey?’ No, I’m delighted with Jim Carrey, this is amazing,” Millar said, clearly enjoying the chaos. He went on to joke, “For your main actor to publicly say, ‘This movie is too violent for me’ is like saying, ‘This porno has too much nudity.’”

And, boy, did it get people talking. The publicity Carrey generated was wild. Millar even admitted they couldn’t have bought this kind of press. “We were talked about for 20 minutes on Good Morning America and British television,” Millar said. “It was all down to Jim Carrey.”

As for the idea that it was all a publicity stunt? Director Jeff Wadlow shut that down fast. “There has been a strange accident in that people have been talking about the movie because of his tweets, but that wasn’t by design,” Wadlow explained.

So, yeah, while Carrey’s refusal to promote Kick-Ass 2 left some fans scratching their heads, it undeniably put the movie on the map in a way no one saw coming. And in the end, it turned out to be one of those moments in Hollywood that left everyone talking—and thinking—long after the credits rolled.

