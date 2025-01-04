In a GQ cover story, Timothée Chalamet called out the “clickbaited” storm that followed Hammer’s sexual assault allegations. His reaction? It was “disorienting.” “These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely,” Chalamet confessed. “Disorienting is a good word.”

The drama kicked off in 2021 when multiple women came forward with accusations, including some pretty shocking details involving cannibalistic fetishes. Hammer’s career took a nosedive. In May 2023, the formal charges were dropped, but by then, the damage was done—Hammer was dropped from film projects, and his agents ditched him like last season’s fashion.

Meanwhile, Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino were still in the trenches, working on Bones and All, a cannibal love story that seemed almost… too on the nose. “I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?” Timothée joked, clearly aware of the timing. Rumors swirled that the film might be a cheeky nod to the Hammer scandal, but Chalamet wasn’t having any of it. “It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this, because this is actually based on a book,” he said, turning the focus back to the actual source material.

Guadagnino, who had been attached to Bones and All since 2015, also had words to clear up the wild rumors. Speaking at the 2022 Zurich Film Festival, the director said he had no intention of cashing in on controversy. “That’s when they gave me the script. Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness [about Hammer] is preposterous,” he declared. For Guadagnino, it wasn’t about shock value; it was about exploring the internal conflicts of the characters. “I understood their moral struggle very deeply. I understood what was happening to them. I am not there to judge anybody,” he said, keeping it focused on the film’s deeper themes.

The Call Me by Your Name saga doesn’t end there. Guadagnino is still down to bring back Hammer for a potential sequel. “It’s a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story,” he shared. But don’t get it twisted—Guadagnino’s not just playing the nostalgia card. “I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies. Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together,” he added, proving there’s more love for the actors than drama.

Chalamet’s reaction? Straightforward. He kept his distance from the noise and focused on his work. No need for sensationalism when you’re just trying to steer through a storm and deliver performances that speak for themselves. After all, “disorienting” is one way to describe it, but through it all, Chalamet kept his eye on the bigger picture.

