Fans are in for a treat as Jung Hae-In and Rowoon’s appearances have been confirmed in the SBS drama Spring of Youth starring Ha Yu-Jun and Park Ji-Hoo. They are all set to add to the star power of the series, and we cannot wait to see what magic they have in store for us. The drama is going to be a musical romance series, and although the characters they are playing have been kept under wraps, fans are expecting a lot from them.

For those who don’t know, Spring of Youth is a drama that follows the story of Sa Gye’s (Haa Yu-Jun) life. He was a former K-pop idol who used to lead as a vocalist but got expelled from the band because of some irreconcilable circumstances. However, when he steps away from the spotlight and enrolls in the Hanju University, he meets with Kim Bom (Park Ji-Hoon), a girl who has her own dreams and nightmares. How both of them navigate their life through friendships, struggles, and love is all about the drama.

On April 21, Pinkvilla reported on one of the most anticipated dramas of 2025 and stated that two of the most popular actors, Jung Hae-In and Rowoon, have wrapped filming their parts in the upcoming drama Spring of Youth to extend their support to the production as it is being helmed by FNC Entertainment, their agency.

As per reports, the drama has completed shooting in Daegu on April 13, and Jung Hae-In and Rowoon have done their parts in the last stages of production. Their appearances can be considered as major support for the drama and FNC Entertainment, as it marks another project under the company as producer and creative executive. On the other hand, Ha Yu-Jun and the second lead of the drama, Lee Seung-Hyub, are also under FNC.

Directed by Kim Sung-Yong and written by Kim Min-Chul, the drama explores the beauty of youth and college life that is woven together with music. Now, even though we don’t know about the characters that Jung Hae-In and Rowoon would play, there are some speculations about it surfacing online. Some suggested they would appear as seniors or mentors, others claimed that they might bring a new perspective to Sa Gye and Kim Bom’s lives. X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with this news and netizens’ excitement revolving around it.

The best part is the fans don’t have to wait long for the drama to premiere as it has been scheduled to air with a special two-episode launch on May 6 and 7, 2025, at 10:40 pm KST on SBS. However, after the premiere, the drama will feature every new episode on Wednesday at the same time. Are you ready to get immersed in the world of music and romance?

