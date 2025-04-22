The debate about the rumored feud between BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa is once again raging on social media platforms after Jennie was seen leaving Lisa’s Coachella set. During the second weekend of Coachella, Lisa performed on April 18, 2025, and set the stage on fire with her amazing vocal range and electrifying performance. And when Jennie was spotted standing in the audience, the debate of having bad blood between them subsided.

Soon enough, the Ruby album creator left Lisa’s set without acknowledging Frederic Arnault (Lisa’s rumored boyfriend), even when they were standing just a few meters apart. This has sparked a renewed version of the BLACKPINK members’ dynamics and stirred up the speculations. Scroll ahead and read.

A short clip from Lisa’s set at Coachella week 2 has gone viral, where Jennie can be seen walking past Frederic Arnault without giving much attention to him or even greeting him, even though he was standing too close to her proximity. It seemed from the clip that Jennie spoke to her security team and left Lisa’s set before it could end, and this whole scenario has ignited the conversation about the rumored rift between the BLACKPINK members.

Many netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and interpreted Jennie’s exit as a cold move, while others claimed that whether presence was just to show her appearance or not.

Some noticed how Jennie ignored Frederic Arnault on his face. One such netizen wrote on X, “Jennie shading Lisa’s bf – hands off my girl lol.” Another user tweeted, “The way she ignored Fred.”

Jennie’s fans even came in support of their idol and defended her move by saying Frederic was the one who wanted to get acknowledged by her. One of the users commented, “He was waiting for Jennie to acknowledge his presence. Weird af. Boy, you are nobody.” Another one wrote, “She doesn’t want the spot light. It’s Lisa’s show, so she came to support, no need for drama. But this man omg starving for the shout out.” Another fan joked how the two men were talking about Jennie when Jennie just thought of running away.

Is it just me or those two men are actually talking abt Jennie? Them: lets’s approach them

The third user wrote about Frederic allegedly pulling strings for Lisa and stated, “Idk, it’s just a feeling. What if Jen knows about the issues about “Fred pulls strings for Lisa” like she feels protective of Lis and hates Fred, cause Lis got into these issues. Like Lisa is KPOP’s superstar (proven), why would she need a backer?”

Well, what are your thoughts about this?

