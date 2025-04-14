BLACKPINK’s Jennie is one of the most popular K-pop idols who has dominated millions of hearts globally. On April 13, Jennie owned the stage at Coachella 2025 like a stunner and wooed everyone at the concert. She finished the first lineup of K-pop performers for the first weekend of Coachella. From setting a bar with her stylish outfits to giving an unforgettable performance, she stole the limelight, for sure. But what was even crazier was her surprise element with Kali Uchis.

People have been going crazy ever since her performance was announced at Coachella 2025. All day, ‘Jenchella’ was trending on social media platforms even before she took the stage at the event. It was one of the most anticipated performers yesterday, and she sure did make a difference with her set. But the amazing part was that Rose and Lisa cheered for her the most from the audience.

Jennie took the stage by storm and performed some of her biggest hits, including her recent tracks, but her surprise collaboration with Kali Uchis on the song ‘Damn Right’ won millions of hearts. As soon as her performance ended, netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) as their platform to share their opinion about her performance. One fan wrote, “I’m Going Insane.” While another fan tweeted, “Jennie is such a f*cking good performer like are you kidding me right now.” A third user commented, “THE HIGHNOTE?? UNREAL. JENNIE’S VOCALS ARE INSANE.” Another X user stated, “Jennie performed the whole set without any break, no outfit changes, danced for almost all songs, hyped up the crowds.. SHE’S A TRUE PERFORMER. SHE WAS BORN TO BE ON STAGE.”

Jennie performed the whole set without any break, no outfit changes, danced for almost all songs, hyped up the crowds.. SHE’S A TRUE PERFORMER. SHE WAS BORN TO BE ON STAGE‼️‼️ #JENCHELLA — zen❤︎ (@zenlovesjen) April 14, 2025

jennie is such a fucking good performer like are you kidding me right now pic.twitter.com/ZlSNgD0fYh — pinksviral 🪐 (@pinksviral) April 14, 2025

Jennie did her whole set with little to no outfit changes, ZERO breaks and she still served energy, LIVE vocals and the insane crowd hyping. I am so indescribably proud😭

Can’t wait for weekend 2! ROCK WITH JENNIE COACHELLA #JENCHELLA #JENCHELLA2025 — JENNIE Sources (@JENNIESOURCES) April 14, 2025

Jennie not only made her mark at the Coachella with her performance but also with her stunning appearance. She was dressed in a blingy outfit with a cowboy hat that created a fashion moment in history. The K-pop songstress wore mini shorts and paired them up with a matching bralette, along with a jacket and a hat. She dominated the stage, and the buzz was real.

The way Lisa and Rose supported and cheered for her from the audience showed how strong their friendship is. So, ‘Have you ever met Jennie?’ (If you know, you know).

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Live Vocal Range At Coachella 2025 Shuts Down All Lip-Sync Rumors, Fans Call It “Best Performance Yet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News