Lisa, who debuted her career as a music artist with the band BLACKPINK in 2016, recently got a lot of hate as she was accused of lip-syncing at the Oscars 2025. Now, after her performance at Coachella 2025, she shut down all the rumors that speculated she has not talent and she can only lip sync at the big events, as her vocal range and whole setlist have been dubbed as one of her best performances yet.

Lalisa recently also explored the acting industry as she was seen in the latest season of The White Lotus, where the songstress played a Thai person named Mook. While opening her set at Coachella, after identifying herself as Lisa, she announced the White Lotus fans. She said that she was Mook, and Mook looks like this when she was not working. As soon as she finished the sentence, the K-pop idol received a huge wave of applause.

Coming back to her performance, Lisa looked stunning in her Coachella outfits. While in one, she wore a two-piece outfit with LED light detailing, in another, she was seen in a skinfit suit. For one of her sets, the songstress came on stage wearing a red two-piece suit that featured a star detailing on her chest and matching mini shorts. As gorgeous she looked, she performed like a STAR.

Fans went crazy after watching her performance, so much so that X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with their comments and opinions about it. One wrote, “This is LISA’s best performance yet. She always gives it her all. Not perfect, never pretending to be, just REAL, POWERFUL, and PASSIONATE every time she steps on stage. We’re endlessly proud of you, LALISA.” Another one commented, “YES SING LISAAAA I HAVE TEARS IN MY EYES.”

A third user stated, “The live vocals for Born Again daaamn.” Another comment read, “I’m so damn proud of her. Yes, she is not perfect, no one will be. But to watch her enjoying and performing her best is so incredibly amazing. I love her so much! Not a moment wasted watching her perform.”

This is LISA’s best performances yet. She always gives it her all. Not perfect, never pretending to be, just REAL, POWERFUL, and PASSIONATE every time she steps on stage. We’re endlessly proud of you, LALISA. 😭 THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA #LISACHELLA #Coachella2025 pic.twitter.com/v5XlXtXBhj — lisa data (@lalaluvlalisa) April 12, 2025

Im so damn proud of her 👏👏👏 yes she is not perfect, no one will be. But to watch her enjoying and performing her best is so incredibly amazing. I love her so much! Not a moment wasted watching her perform — kalai21 (@PushersQueen21) April 12, 2025

I’m still Proud of Lisa and the Best Performance. 🫶💃 THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA #LISACHELLA #Coachella2025 — Sasa (@MysticScorp27) April 12, 2025

Hashtags like #LISACHELLA and #THAICONIC are trending on X. Her solo performance put a full stop to all of those allegations and rumors about her lip-syncing on stage, which surfaced everywhere after she took part in the James Bond tribute performance at the Oscars 2025. During that performance, she sang Live and Let Die. Now, fans suggested that the mic was on at her Coachella performance. One such fan wrote, “MIC WAS ON BODY WAS BODYING MOVES WERE MOVINGGG.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Lisa’s performance at Coachella 2025?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Soo-Hyun’s Agency GOLDMEDALIST Under Fire Over Stock Manipulation Accusations Amid Kim Sae-Ron Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News