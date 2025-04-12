While Kim Soo-Hyun was embroiled in controversies and speculations about his past relationship with Kim Sae-Ron, his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, got caught in another mess. The agency was trying to put out the fire Soo-Hyun was in, but little did anyone know that they would be investigated for financial allegations. Reports suggest that the agency has been involved in stock manipulation.

The allegations have been made by Garo Sero Research Institute, the platform that also accused Kim Soo-Hyun of several things related to the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. As per reports, police are investigating the proclamations about GOLD MEDALIST’s stock manipulation concerning the Siwon School. For those who don’t know about Siwon School, it’s an online education platform that’s also been listed on South Korea’s KOSDAQ (Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotation).

As per the reports of Top Star News (via Kbizoom), a private investment medium funded by two organizations used to control Siwon School’s shares, one of these organizations has been identified as GOLD MEDALIST. Although Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency has completely denied all of these allegations by saying, “We are not involved in any of the trading activities related to this stock,” there are a few pieces of evidence, including fluctuation in its stock prices, that might prove their trading activities.

According to the media outlet, Siwon School, popularly known for its online English language courses, saw a sharp stock price surge that drew immediate attention. Three years ago, the stock price stayed around 1K KRW (approximately USD 0.70), but it suddenly surpassed 10K KRW in April of the following year. Even though the reported growth didn’t stay for long and returned to its usual base, the increment was visible as it increased sevenfold within nine months.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Financial Services Commission took charge of the situation. Following a series of reviews, they submitted a detailed report to the police as they suspected a manipulation in stock prices. Investigators have already started their work to dig up more information, but they have pointed to a few accounts involved in transactions.

CEO Kim told the Top Star News (via Kbizoom), “Kim Sae-Ron, who was listed as a special affiliate of Gold & S, was included. Kim Sae Ron owns 66K shares. The number of shares decreased by 34K. Originally, there were 100K shares, but after the decrease, it became 66K shares.”

He continued, “This proves how close Kim Sae-Ron and actor Kim Soo-Hyun are. Why isn’t actress Seo Ye-Ji, who was affiliated with GOLD MEDALIST, involved? I don’t know why they used Kim Sae-Ron by stealing her identity.”

