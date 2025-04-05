Kim Soo Hyun is experiencing one of the worst downfalls in the history of the Korean entertainment industry. Following the death of his ex-lover, Kim Sae Ron, the actor got embroiled in a massive controversy. He has been accused of many things, from grooming the late actress when she was a minor to allegedly cheating on her with different women. Amid the row, many of his fellow colleagues, who have been actively following his work, have pressed the unfollow button on Instagram. Among them are some of the biggest names like Ahn Bo Hyun and Im Si Wan.

The first to take this step was Im Si Wan, the Squid Game 2 star. Not too long ago, he co-starred Kim Soo Hyun during an episode of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day. However, as the controversy began, the actor took drastic action, unfollowing the Queen of Tears star’s Instagram account. Notably, Im Si Wan actually wiped clean his following list, only keeping his agency Plum A&C. This move has come as a surprise to some, while others were happy to see that he was trying to disassociate from the fallen actor; therefore, the ongoing scandal.

Yim Siwan, who was following actor Kim Soohyun until now, unfollowed everyone except his agency today. pic.twitter.com/HEznW3DTQi — KoreadeoK (@koreadeok) April 1, 2025

Meanwhile, he is not the only one who unfollowed Kim Soo Hyun. One of the most notable names who followed in his footsteps was none other than Ahn Bo Hyun. The Flex X Cop star is a fellow 88-liner and the first among Kim Soo Hyun’s inner circle to unfollow him on Instagram. His move came amid persistent pressure from fans who asked all of his closest friends to unfollow the One Ordinary Day actor.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s connection to Kim Soo Hyun was first discovered when the duo posed with Byeon Woo Seok during the 2024 Asia Artist Awards photograph. Since then, speculations surfaced that the Military Prosecutor Doberman star was the newest addition to Soo Hyun’s 88-liner friend’s circle.

BYEON WOOSEOK KIM SOO HYUN AND AHN BO HYUN IN ONE FRAME???? pic.twitter.com/6rF1I1ZBbZ — leviste (@byeoncutie) December 28, 2024

However, it is important to note that the actors themselves haven’t commented on this matter. So, as of now, it’s only speculation that they unfollowed Kim Soo Hyun to disassociate from the ongoing controversy.

She has unfollowed everyone including gold medalist and kim soohyun 😭 My poor inaa #seolinah #seorina pic.twitter.com/q7xnuLJQOW — 👾 (@soft_clc) March 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In, who is also known to be close to Kim Soo Hyun, is also facing the heat of the current situation. Many fans have been urging him to unfollow the actor on Instagram.

Back in March, Seol In Ah, who is known for her role in Business Proposal and Twinkling Watermelon, was the first to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun and Gold Medalist despite being signed to the same agency. There’s also a rumor that the likes of Lee Soo Hyuk, Hwang Kwang Hee, Dino, Cho Sei Ho, and Cha Seung Won are reportedly cutting ties with the actor.

Amid the controversy, it has been reported that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, which he established alongside his cousin, is currently facing a huge financial crisis. The actor has lost many major brand deals since the allegations against him began surfacing. Prada was the latest to cut ties with Kim Soo Hyun.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

