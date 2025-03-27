It has been over a month since Kim Sae-Ron died after tragically taking her own life. But her death has caused a massive controversy, bringing up many other names, with Kim Soo-Hyun being the biggest. While fans await more about what went on behind closed doors, another rumor surfaced, dragging MMA champion Choo Sung-Hoon’s name into the row.

On the internet, a rumor previously emerged claiming that he had covered the funeral cost for the late actress. However, his agency has firmly dismissed the rumors, denying having any personal relationship with her. According to Xports News’ report [via Soompi] on March 26, Choo Sung-Hoon’s agency, BONBOOENT, clarified, “The claim that Choo Sung-Hoon covered Kim Sae-Ron’s funeral expenses is untrue.”

They added that the MMA star only met Kim Sae Ron during a variety show. However, after that, they did not keep in touch. “While Choo Sung-Hoon did appear as a guest on the same variety show as the late actress in the past, they only met once on the program and did not have any personal relationship,” said BONBOOENT.

They firmly denied the gossip, emphasizing, “This baseless rumor about him covering the funeral costs has been suddenly spreading through social media and YouTube without any truth to it.”

The rumor was circulated via a viral post that made it to several YouTube videos, blogs, and online forums. The post claimed that Choo Sung-Hoon, also known by his Japanese name Yoshihiro Akiyama, paid the cost of Kim Sae-Ron’s funeral.

“Their connection began when they appeared together on Channel A’s ‘The Fishermen and the City: Palau Edition.’ While spending time at sea, they naturally bonded, and to Choo Sung-Hoon, Kim Sae-Ron was like a daughter. Upon hearing the heartbreaking news of her passing, he was deeply grieved,” the viral post claimed.

UFC fighter Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama(real name Choo Sung Hoon) has reportedly paid for the funeral of actress Kim Sae Ron who tragically passed away at the age of 24. Akiyama, a variety star in Korea and Japan, guest starred along with her on ‘City Fisherman’. 🙏 RIP #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/lf5puXqzXU — Dutch Hand Trap (@DutchHandTrap) March 20, 2025



Following his agency’s statement, it is safe to say that Choo Sung-Hoon shared no personal relationship with the late Bloodhounds actress. Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s death continues to intensify. Her bereaved family has announced a press conference to provide evidence that will confirm the actual timeline of the late actress’ relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

Previously, they accused the Queen of Tears star of “grooming” her. In a bombshell interview, her aunt claimed that the actor began dating her in 2015 when she was a minor and stayed in a relationship until 2021. However, Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, strongly dismissed this allegation, stating that they had been in a relationship since 2019 when she was already an adult.

Amid the damaging allegations against him, Kim Soo-Hyun, who was once the highest-paid Korean actor, lost many major brand deals, and even his own fans turned against him. Disney+ has also postponed the premiere of his upcoming drama with Jo Bo-Ah, Knock Off, in light of the current situation.

To protect their artist, GOLD MEDALIST has filed a criminal lawsuit against Garo Sero Research Institute, the YouTube channel that played a key role in bringing these accusations. All eyes are on what’s coming next!

