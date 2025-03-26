On March 25, 2025, Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, revealed that Kim Soo-Hyun’s Taiwanese fan meet, which was supposed to be his first public appearance since the controversies erupted, has been canceled. Despite positive reports surfacing everywhere, this new declaration was quite sudden for the fans. For those who don’t know, ever since Kim Sae-Ron committed suicide, her family has been blaming Soo-Hyun for her death. The late actress’s aunt even claimed that the actor dated her when she was a minor, sparking disgust and anger from netizens.

Now, while everyone was waiting for his upcoming fan meet, the Queen of Tears actor’s agency clarified why they chose to cancel the event amid these concerning times. But do you think he would have to pay any amount as a penalty? Scroll ahead to read further.

7/11 Taiwan, the convenience store brand hosting the event, dropped the news via its social media accounts. Their official statement stated, “We regret to inform you that Kim Soo-Hyun will not be able to attend the fan meeting scheduled for March 30 due to scheduling conflicts. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our members.” Soon after their notice, Soo-Hyun’s agency clarified why they had to cancel the event in another statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-ELEVEn Taiwan (@7eleventw)

As per the GOLD MEDALIST’s statement provided to OSEN, a spokesperson stated, “Kim Soo-hyun’s brand event in Taiwan has been postponed due to safety concerns.” For the unversed, the event was originally organized as a part of the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival. The company further revealed that full refunds will be given to the people who booked the tickets. The refunds are now in process.

The hosting brand, 7/11, not only arranged the event but was also supposed to release items featuring Kim Soo-Hyun on them. However, this cancellation report might affect the brand’s business quite a lot. Insiders have been assuming that the event cancellation might lead to a penalty fee of 1.3 billion KRW (about 887,093 USD). This news came in just when a renewed controversy erupted revolving around Soo-Hyun and late Kim Sae-Ron, sparking a lot of discussions.

Amid this legal battle between Kim Soo-Hyun and Garo Sero Research Institute for violating his privacy and sharing his private pictures to the world, Soo-Hyun’s career has hit a rough spot. From brands canceling him to his projects getting shelved, it’s a dark time for him. For those who don’t know, his upcoming Disney+ drama Knock Off has been indefinitely postponed. It had a budget of several billion KRW, and despite shooting most of the series, it might never see a release date.

What do you think about Kim Soo-Hyun’s Taiwan fan meet getting canceled?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Life Gives You Tangerines Actor Park Bo-Gum Finally Addresses Reduced Screen Time Issue: “Keep Watching Because We…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News