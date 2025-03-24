After Garo Sero Research Institute made shocking claims against Kim Soo-Hyun regarding his past relationship with late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was just 15 years old, anger and disgust erupted against the actor. The YouTube channel provided evidence to prove their claims, from dropping video clips to semi-n*ked pictures of the Queen of Tears actor, putting him in an uncomfortable spot.

Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, reportedly filed a complaint against the YouTube channel on March 20, 2025, for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes, disrupting his privacy, and distributing illegal footage. However, Garo Sero continued to blame the actor in more allegations. Now, the agency has further clarified its points in a new statement.

On March 24, 2025, GOLD MEDALIST addressed the new allegations against Kim Soo-Hyun in an official statement and denied the additional claims made by the Garo Sero Research Institute. The statement (via Koreaboo) can be read, “On the very next day after we filed the complaint, March 21, Garo Sero Research Institute once again posted the same photos during a live broadcast on their YouTube channel. This behavior by them constitutes another criminal act and shows blatant disregard for the law and investigative authorities. It is an unimaginable act.”

The YouTube channel allegedly threatened Disney+ to cancel the Knock Off series with Kim Soo-Hyun. Emphasizing it, the agency shared, “During the live broadcasts on March 21 and 22, they also mentioned Disney+’s original drama Knock Off, in which actor Kim Soo Hyun appears, and threatened that if Disney+ does not cancel the release of Knock Off, they would release a video featuring Kim Soo-Hyun.”

They further talked about taking immediate additional legal actions against Garo Sero, stating, “Garo Sero Research Institute made insinuations that sounded as if actor Kim Soo-Hyun had committed a crime similar to the Nth Room case and claimed there is a video recording of it. Like all of their previous claims, this is completely false, and of course, no such video exists. Their actions are serious criminal offenses that cannot be overlooked, and we have swiftly taken additional legal action against them.”

However, after some new revelations about the late actress Kim Sae-Ron’s marriage, the controversial buzz regarding Kim Soo-Hyun has subsided a little, leaving netizens with mixed reactions. A netizen on a Korean social media platform wrote, “Kim Sae-ron’s family is not backing up their claims that the two dated when Kim Sae-ron was a minor at all.” Another one stated, “It’s true that people are reacting less to the new revelations.” At the same time, others continued to blame the actor for his misdeeds.

Now, whether the controversies have been intentionally silenced or not, this scandal has tarnished Kim Soo-Hyun’s public image and career.

