The ongoing Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, featuring IU and Park Bo-Gum in the lead, is receiving much love from the audience. However, while IU can be seen in almost every episode as she plays Oh Ae-Sun (the mother) and Guem Myung’s (the daughter) characters, Park Bo-Gum has quite a limited screen space as Yang Gwan-Sik’s younger version in the series.

This sparked discussions among netizens, leading some to talk about the unfairness. However, the two lead stars recently collaborated on the Hotel del Luna actress’ YouTube channel talk show, where they addressed the scenario. On March 22, IU posted a video on her channel titled Mini Palette/ Sweet Chemistry with Bo-Gum, in which they discussed their working experience.

During the conversation, Park Bo-Gum and IU discussed their feelings toward the series When Life Gives You Tangerines. Regarding Episode 13, the actress said, “I cried so much. Seeing scenes I hadn’t seen before, especially as Aesoon and Gwansik grow older, made me tear up.” Bo-Gum, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude for the audience’s response and opened up about his reduced screen time.

Park Bo-Gum explained, “Many people congratulated me but also wished there were more scenes of my buzz-cut days and Aesoon’s short bob era. The story quickly moves into our roles as parents, but I tell my friends to keep watching because we still appear throughout.” IU further added that the audience would see a lot of flashbacks in the rest of the episodes and shared, “Our storytelling approach is unique. Even from episode one, the first scene starts with the older Ae Sun. For those who miss our younger selves, we’re still there, so please stay with us until the end.”

For the unversed, the songstress plays Oh Ae-Sun in the drama from her early teens till her thirties. Later, Moon So-Ri takes over and portrays the character beautifully in its 40s and 50s. On the other hand, Park Bo-Gum can be seen playing the younger version of Yang Gwan-Sik while Park Hae-Joon takes over the much older version of the character. In When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU can be next seen as Guem Myung, Ae-Sun and Gwan-Sik’s elder daughter.

When asked which character the actress would prefer as she plays both the mother and daughter, IU said, “Of course, Ae-Sun. I’m both Ae-Sun and Geum-Myung, aren’t I? I understand Geum-Myung too, but when she says something a little harsh, it feels like she’s talking to me and that hurts. Ae-Sun went through a lot of sadness from a young age. Her school life, the era she lived in—it was all tough. That’s why I tend to lean more emotionally toward Ae-Sun.”

