BLACKPINK is one of the most popular girl bands in South Korea that features four singers – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. One of the most beloved songs of the band, Lovesick Girls has recently on March 20, 2025, reached a new milestone on YouTube. It crossed the 800 million mark in views. This happened approximately four years and five months later since its release in 2020.

However, did you know that the same music video had once garnered a lot of criticism from people over a scene featuring Jennie in a nursing outfit? The outrage was so much that the band’s label had to replace the scene with something else. Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read on.

When the music video Lovesick Girls was first released, not only netizens but the Korean Health and Medical Workers Union also bashed the scene where Jennie could be seen wearing a nurse’s costume. YG Entertainment, the agency that used to maintain BLACKPINK, issued an apology and decided to delete all the scenes involving the nurse’s outfit. It was soon replaced with something else, leaving the fans satisfied.

YG Entertainment in their official statement explained that they never thought this would spark such a controversy as their intention was not to s*xually objectify the nurse community. They assured people that it was never their plan. YG Entertainment’s statement could be read, “We would like to deeply apologize to nurses who felt discomfort from this issue. And once again, we deliver our sincerest feelings of respect toward all healthcare workers devoting themselves to the wellbeing of our nation.”

After replacing the scene, the new clip featured Jennie as a patient while rapping the lyrics of the song, ‘No doctor could help when I’m lovesick.’ For the unversed, the medical union blamed the band for portraying nurses in a s*xual way wearing short dresses, a head cap, and red high heels. However, at that time, YG Entertainment stood by BLACKPINK’s side and denied those claims saying it was set as per the need of the lyrics.

While many lashed out at BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls’ video, BLINKs were not too happy with the changes. A lot of them slammed people for having a narrow mindset and took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their opinions.

One of them wrote, “Im upset but damn she still shine af! I pity those haters.” Others stated how much they loved Jennie no matter what and wished they hadn’t changed the scene a bit.

Lovesick Girls is still one of the most-watched and most-loved music videos of BLACKPINK. What do you think?

