2025 is definitely Jisoo’s year! She is dropping her solo album AMORTAGE after a long time, has already released a song, Earthquake, from the album, and has returned to the dramas with Newtopia. Her debut movie, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’s teaser, has launched, and she is shooting for her upcoming dramas. Jisoo is having quite the year, fully packed with her back-to-back activities.

The BLACKPINK member, who began her career with music alongside her other band members, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, has transitioned beautifully into an actress since she debuted in Snowdrop with Jung Hae-In. The idol-turned-actress has a beautiful bond with the rest of her band members, but when this one time a journalist tried to her in the spot using her BLACKPINK friends, she gave the most satisfying answer to shut the reporter down.

During a press conference regarding her ongoing K-drama, Newtopia, a journalist was heard asking Jisoo what her goals were with her acting project compared to the other BLACKPINK members who announced their solo projects and made a comeback with their music, “In case of the other BLACKPINK members, they all released solo albums and did individual activities, but in case of Jisoo, you made a comeback through acting, right? The other members all achieved #1 globally with their solo promotions, so what kind of goals do you have for your solo promotions through acting? What kind of results do you want Newtopia to have?”

Jisoo smiled through the question when the conference host, MC Park Kyung-Rim, added, “Jisoo was happier than anyone else when the other members received good results, you know!” The singer-cum-actress further responded to the question cheerfully and said she wanted to make her bandmates happy and proud, as they did her with their personal activities.

Jisoo can be heard saying, “I guess because I’m always present on-site and have been working continuously, when the members do well, people around me congratulate me a lot. I was congratulated as if it was my own work and it made me feel like our relationship has become like real family down to my bones. So, when I was filming, I worked even harder thinking that the other members would also feel really happy to hear about me…”

While Jisoo’s answer left the fans in awe of her honesty and charm as she flaunted how strong her friendship is with the BLACKPINK members, the netizens even slammed the journalist for asking such an inappropriate and unnecessary question. One wrote, “The question was so stupid. She could have just asked what her goals were.” Another commented, “Last year, ‘Flower’ did so well, didn’t it? What’s this? LOL.” One of the fans stated, “Her solo song was really good, and the music video was pretty, too. Anyway, she is a world star. So stop worrying about Jisoo.”

