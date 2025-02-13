BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently gearing up for the release of her first-ever solo album, Ruby, set to arrive in March. After the highly-anticipated release, the K-pop idol has unveiled the pre-release track Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike. The song arrived back on January 31, and it was accompanied by a music video that featured Riverdale star Charles Melton. Now, she has released a live performance version of the song, which has sparked many doubts.

On February 12, Jennie released Love Hangover’s official live performance video through her YouTube channel. In the video, she is seen singing the song inside a gloomy room, which further conveys her message. Her fans took to social media to celebrate the release, praising her “insane” vocals. Many commented that she had mastered the art of singing live.

her voice is insane pic.twitter.com/SY1DxALvXx — jennie (@jnkrated) February 12, 2025

love hangover solo rap verse, live vocals, everything about this performance is perfect. she sounds exactly like the studio version too like OK MAIN RAPPER JENNIE KIM! pic.twitter.com/mFeyU8VlXd — sy! (@pinksblade) February 12, 2025

#JENNIE LIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO OF "LOVE HANGOVER" AND JUST LISTEN TO HER BEAUTIFUL VOICE 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/PenRfB7Hvf — ‘ (@sunnysunlisa) February 12, 2025

Contrary to that, others have questioned whether her vocals are live, calling the video “misleading.” Many believed that although the video was titled Love Hangover’s official “live performance,” she was actually just lip-syncing to a pre-recorded version.

This is not the first time Jennie has faced such accusations. Although, in various interviews, the K-pop idol said that she respects lip-syncing but doesn’t do it herself, the criticism continues. Previously, in 2023, a video went viral, as many claimed that her lip movement didn’t match the song in the background.

Me searching for live performance https://t.co/m3PFGN1uBH pic.twitter.com/pUVGS4xPwm — Soul is HAPPY (@soulmatcher7) February 12, 2025

Two things you won't be able to witness . 1- Dinosaur

2- jennie singing live https://t.co/dq5sx6K4et — ِzia (@ZYNVK) February 12, 2025

is the "live" performance in the room with us?💀 what's the point of calling it live performance if you're just gonna lipsync😭😭😭 https://t.co/VBaF6HnKC7 — yawnzzzzzn (@morkleewtrmln) February 12, 2025

She is not the only BLACKPINK member who has fallen victim to such accusations. Lisa regularly faces criticism over her live performance, even more than Jennie. Especially after her recent solo comebacks, the group’s youngest member has received many remarks regarding her live performances.

On the work front, Jennie is currently preparing for her debut solo album, Ruby, named after her English name, Jennie Ruby Jane. The album is set to be released on March 7, and she has already released three songs, raising the excitement.

In October 2024, she released Mantra, her first comeback single since SOLO. Although she talked about her album often at that time, the details were yet to be unveiled. Following the chart-topping success of Mantra, Jennie returned with ZEN, followed by Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike.

Some fans think the album will also feature Woman Up, an original song she released for the RKHM BEATZ campaign. Meanwhile, some theories claim there’s a reason why Jennie is releasing her album on March 7, a day before International Women’s Day. In the teaser for her album, she seemingly made a reference to Joana D’arc, who was burned to death in the 15th century. The songs she has released so far also reflect her bold, fierce outlook and unapologetic, strong personality.

Jennie, known for her diverse talents, is a member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK. She made her debut in 2016 with Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose. She is best known for her rapping and singing skills. Apart from music, she has also made her acting debut with The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in the HBO series The Idol. With the upcoming solo album, she intends to solidify her global stardom as a singer further.

