BLACKPINK’s Lisa is making waves online with her new song ‘Born Again,’ Now she has become the ‘biggest debut’ on Global Spotify 2025, surpassing The Weeknd’s ‘Cry For Me.’

Lisa has made a name for herself outside her identity as a BLACKPINK member in the global music industry. The Thai rapper, singer, and songwriter has been garnering appreciation for her new song, ‘Born Again,’ featuring Doja Cat and Raye. Her music has been officially credited with over 6.26 million streams on its Spotify debut, and the songstress received praise from professional critics. Her fans are over the moon.

While Jennie and Jisoo, the two BLACKPINK members, have already marked their presence in the acting industry, another has joined their bandwagon. Lalisa is making her acting debut with HBO’s The White Lotus season 3, and already it has been buzzing everywhere. Not only her musical career but also her acting career is making headlines now.

Coming back to her Global Spotify debut in 2025, Lisa’s song ‘Born Again’ has earned a no. 6 position on the Global Chart with 6.26 million streams, breaking many records and even surpassing The Weeknd’s track ‘Cry For Me,’ which was previously set by his song with 5.9 million streams. Lisa’s song becomes the Top New Entry and Biggest Debut on Spotify 2025.

Her fans marched to X (formerly known as Twitter) and flooded the platform with congratulatory messages. One wrote, “Normal day for Mother Lisa,” while another user commented, “BORN AGAIN by #LISA, @DojaCat, and @RAYE makes a huge impact, debuting at #6 on the Global Spotify chart with 6.26 million streams! The biggest debut of 2025 so far—what’s next for this powerhouse collaboration?”

#LISA, @DojaCat and @RAYE‘s “BORN AGAIN” debuts at #6 on the global Spotify chart with 6.26 million streams. Biggest debut of 2025. pic.twitter.com/qObrTOOd25 — chart data (@chartdata) February 8, 2025

One of her fans stated, “GLOBAL SMASH HIT!” Another X user commented, “Biggest global Spotify debut of 2025, these three women are an undeniable force #LISAxBornAgain #LISAxDOJAxRAYE.”

biggest global spotify debut of 2025 these three women are an undeniable force😮‍💨 #LISAxBornAgain #LISAxDOJAxRAYE https://t.co/Qme8jiKowl — thomas (@thomasssmelia22) February 8, 2025

On the Global Chart, along with Lisa’s ‘Born Again,’ her other track ‘New Woman’ has also joined, ranking back-to-back on no. 6 and 7 in the list of TOP 10 of the Biggest Debuts of Female Collaborations in the Global Spotify chart history. A few of the top music titans who made it to the list are:

“Snow On The Beach”: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey with 15 Million streams. “Florida”: Taylor Swift, Florence & The Machine with 14.45 Million streams. “TQG”: Shakira & Karol G with 7.6 Million streams. “Guess”: Charlixcx & Billie Eilish with 6.8 Million streams. “Rain On Me”: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande with 6.7 Million streams. “Born Again“: Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat & Raye with 6.26 Million streams (NEW). “New Woman”: Blackpink’s Lisa & Rosalia with 6 Million streams.

Watch her on the series scheduled to release on HBO on February 16, 2025, or stream it on Max. Congratulations to Lisa.

