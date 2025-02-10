BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has recently made her highly-anticipated acting comeback with Newtopia. In the zombie drama, she co-stars Park Jung Min, a talented actor known for his rich choices of projects. However, the K-pop idol, on the other hand, is facing some criticism over her performance.

Back in 2021, when Jisoo first made her acting debut with a lead role in Snowdrop, she had to go through similar scrutiny. Although her chemistry with Jung Hae In was well-received, many criticized her dialogue-delivery skills. Many were curious to witness her progress in the new drama.

However, seems like the FLOWER singer has once again ignited a heated debate among her fans online. Earlier in January, when the trailer for Newtopia was first released, many were extremely unhappy with Jisoo’s performance, while others expected that it would eventually turn out to be good.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Faces Hate For Newtopia Performance

In Newtopia, the K-pop star embodies Young Ju, Jae Yoon’s (portrayed by Park Jung Min) girlfriend. She plays a major role in unfolding the zombie-infested chronicle.

Following the drama’s Coupang Play premiere on February 7, the focus suddenly shifted to Jisoo’s performance from the storyline.

According to Ten Asia, on various online forums, netizens criticized her for her enunciation and pronunciation skills. One user wrote, “She’s pretty and popular. These days, song trends don’t really require high notes or exceptional vocal skills, so just buy good songs and promote…

Acting is really not it. Her vocal projection and pronunciation are seriously bad. And she has no natural talent for acting at all…Let’s not do acting again next time.”

Another wrote, “During ‘Snowdrop,’ the male lead’s fans helped defend the drama because they didn’t want it to fail, so her acting got somewhat buried. But this time, it seems impossible to shield.”

Some netizens demanded that idols shouldn’t be acting, comparing Jisoo’s performance to Cha Eun Woo, Hyeri, and Seolhyun – who all have faced similar criticism. Another user added that Jisoo should start with supporting roles and then improve gradually instead of leading right away.

🚨 [NEWS] Blackpink's #JISOO needs acting classes because she is very embarrassing as an actress. 😭😭pic.twitter.com/nI10srsKNz — . (@BLACKPINK_FFLOP) January 8, 2025

هذا تمثيل مفضلتهم ويقولون اني مشخصنه مشهد بسيط زي كذا هذا تمثيلها فيه يعني تقدرون تتخيلون الباقي 😭 https://t.co/l7IOGt3uJ0 pic.twitter.com/6WBSLUiMlY — شيبسابا (@14ppa) February 8, 2025

even her own country begging her to stop acting 🤣🤣🤣😭 please jisoo just stop u stiff in singing and acting too 🤮 https://t.co/N7IagxxGxS — 🖤 (@lolipopp000000) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s fandom) has come to her defense saying that anti-fans are trying to spread negative viral marketing against her. One fan commented, “This is turning into a full-on witch hunt.”

#they tried to drag her acting so bad but failed miserably bcs mama was too good in newtopia pic.twitter.com/EtINwUCVIb — jisoo pr manager ୨ৎ (@choconotchwe) February 8, 2025

this is a COMEDY. the acting of EVERY actor in the cast is like that, not just Jisoo's, because that's what the style of the drama requires. y'all just sound stupid and bitter 💀pic.twitter.com/Gt0ls1a7nP https://t.co/YBTUVFV33k — Robs ⸆⸉ saw Taylor ✨🌹 (@folklorerain) February 9, 2025

“KoReAnS dOn’T LiKe JiSoO’s aCtInG” Meanwhile Newtopia breaking the record for highest viewership on its first day among all Coupang Play series and also being the #1 series on Prime Video in South Korea right now 🤭 — lule 🧟‍♀️ (@jisoosadventure) February 9, 2025

While the wave of criticism continues, Jisoo, on the other hand, is continuing with her ambitions. She is focusing on building a full-fledged acting career. The BLACKPINK member will soon be seen in her first film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, also starring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Chae Soo Bin.

Jisoo was also recently spotted filming with Seo In Guk for their upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend.

Alongside solidifying her acting career, she is also gearing up for her highly-anticipated music comeback. Her debut single FLOWER became a massive hit, trending on social media for months. So there are high hopes for her first-ever mini-album AMORTAGE, which is set to be released on February 14.

When asked why she chose Valentine’s Day for her comeback, Jisoo playfully explained that she thought it would be romantic. “The gift is me,” she joked.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

