Spring is here, which means exam season isn’t far behind! With the climate shifting, the inevitable exam pressure is already creeping, weighing on the brain. What better way to take a breather than with some school-centric K-dramas to share the burden of expectations? Whether it’s the cutthroat competition of SKY Castle, the legal battles in Law School, or the chaotic charm of Crash Course in Romance, none of these shows fail to capture the highs and lows of student life.

K-dramas have long mastered the art of blending humor, drama, and heartfelt storytelling, and Netflix and other streaming platforms have got you covered. We have calibrated a list of five engaging dramas that will let you escape (or relate to) the academic grind before things get intense!

5. Law School (2021)

As the title suggests, this cerebral courtroom drama is about the lives of law students and professors at an elite institution who are ensnared in a real-life murder case. Directed by Kim Seok-Yoon and penned by Seo In, the series rigorously dissects legal academia, where reprimanding and precision reign supreme, and even the minute indication of ignorance could shatter one’s promising dreams.

The storyline sheds light on the suffocating expectations placed on students under the guise of upholding their institution’s legacy, which unflinchingly ostracizes failure. For those wanting to be mesmerized by the impact of peer support amid an extremely uncomfortable atmosphere, Law School not only dramatizes the intellectual rigor but also scrutinizes the ethical conflicts that emerge from an unhealthy pursuit of excellence.

You can watch Law School on Netflix.

4. Sassy, Go Go! (2015)

Also known as Cheer Up!, this K-drama chronicles high school students’ journey and how they get entrenched in a fiercely competitive environment through a refreshing co-scholar lens — a cheerleading club. Conceived by Hwang Eui-Kyung, the series exposes the “cheery” facade that masks the overwhelming academic stress, volatile social dynamics, and the relentless pursuit of aspirations students commit to.

Sassy, Go Go! portrays the significance of camaraderie and resilience in the face of academic adversities, illustrating how teamwork mitigates the cutthroat nature of education. The balance between emotional depth and critical academic battles makes it an engrossing watch, filled with lightheartedness. It proves that sometimes, amidst all the exam stress, life has other lessons to teach.

Sassy, Go Go! is streaming on Netflix.

3. The Temperature of Language: Our Nineteen (2020)

This coming-of-age K-drama, directed and written by Ko Jae Hong, follows a group of high school juniors experiencing severe academic survival tribulations as the system downplays their identities. The story starts around the abrupt disappearance of the school’s top-ranked student only three months before a critical test, triggering a domino effect among her peers.

The plot unfolds from the perspectives of various students, each contending with personal insecurities—whether it’s the trauma of past bullying, parental micromanagement, or the suffocating weight of academic perfection. By serving insights from unspoken fears plaguing students’ emotional and physical well-being, The Temperature of Language: Our Nineteen captures the often sidelined oppression accompanying adolescence in cutthroat academic settings.

The Temperature of Language: Our Nineteen is available to stream on YouTube.

2. Crash Course in Romance (2023)

Unlike most academic K-dramas that focus solely on students, Crash Course in Romance also brings in the perspective of teachers, particularly those burdened by the high expectations placed upon them and reflecting on the regrets of their past. Developed by Yang Hee-Seung, the series follows Choi Chi-yeol, a “celebrity” math instructor whose reputation as a top tutor comes at the cost of his personal well-being. As Chi-yeol feels increasingly isolated and emotionally drained by his incessant pursuit of excellence, he finds himself on the verge of a midlife crisis.

Meanwhile, Nam Haeng-seon, a former athlete-turned-side-dish shop owner, stumbles into the competitive world of private education when her niece enrolls in Chi-yeol’s classes. While the show humorously portrays the absurdity of Korea’s cutthroat tutoring culture, Crash Coursing in Romance also acknowledges the weight of past failures and personal sacrifices through flashbacks. Struggling to find meaning beyond their profession, Chi-yeol’s haunted history with former students and Haeng-seon’s struggles as a guardian add depth to their interactions, making the drama more than just a romance.

Netflix subscribers can stream Crash Coursing in Romance right away.

1. SKY Castle (2018–2019)

This satirical K-drama exposes a sinister facet of academic culture — parental obsession with status and the societal stigma to assert unrelenting pressure on children to succeed. Directed by Jo Hyun-tak and scripted by Yoo Hyun-mi, SKY Castle follows four elite families who ruthlessly orchestrate their children’s futures, prioritizing prestige over personal well-being and ambitions.

The show dissects the extreme measures taken to secure coveted university placements, offering a scathing critique of the toxic meritocratic race. SKY Castle creates a sensational case presenting the psychological toll of an unforgiving system where failure is not an option by deconstructing the corrosive influence of status-driven education.

SKY Castle is available to watch on Netflix.

