Korean films or web series are no longer restricted to its own country. Ever since the success of Korean movies like Parasite and Minari, the Korean industry has taken the world by storm. The world of Korean dramas is a strange and beautiful place and if you are a fan of K-pop, then it undoubtedly has the potential to keep you glued to your screens. From comedy, romance, sci-fi to horror, it provides you all sorts of entertainment in its best form. Today, we have listed the top 5 must-watch Korean dramas for you that shouldn’t be missed.

Crash Course in Romance

Created by Yoo Je-won and Yang Hee-seung, Crash Course in Romance is a dramedy that explores the bittersweet romance tropes to build a thoroughly enjoyable K-pop series. The series features actor Jung Kyung-ho as Choi Chi-yeol, a math instructor and celebrity at the elite Pride Academy and Jeon Do-yeon as Nam Haeng-seon, who is a small business owner who will fall for the mathlete.

The Fabulous

Starring Choi Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Seong Park, and Jacqueline Misaye, The Fabulous tells a story of four friends as they navigate their lives experiencing their romantic dilemmas and demanding jobs in the competitive glamorous fashion industry.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

This is a must watch for all those K-pop fans who are looking for something that will make them feel good. Based on the 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha revolves around the life of Yoon Hye-jin, an intelligent dentist living in the big city. The drama will showcase an irresistible chemistry between Yoon Hye-jin and Hong Du-sik, whom she met after moving to a small seaside town as she lost her job.

Queenmaker

Created by Oh Jin-seok and Moon Ji-young, Queenmaker is a gripping political drama. The intriguing storyline and brilliant performances will make all the Korean drama fans flued to their screens. Starring Kim Hee-ae as Hwang Do-hee and Moon So-ri, Queenmaker should be in your must-watch list.

The Good Bad Mother

The Good Bad Mother talks about second chances in life that may start in a pretty dark place but soon flows into an endearing tale of reconciliation. The drama revolves around Choi Kang-ho (Lee Do-hyun), who is a coldhearted attorney who suddenly gets his memory wiped in an accident that regresses him back to the mind of a child. Unable to handle this situation, the lawyer moves back to his hometown to live with his estranged mother, Jin Young-soon (Ra Mi-ran), who sees this as a second chance to be the mother she always wanted to be.

