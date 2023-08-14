Jennifer Garner, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck, is a beauty to reckon with and a figure to die for; the actress is also aware of that fact and never leaves out an occasion to flaunt it like a diva. But there are times when the dress does not cooperate with the body and almost spills out things that one doesn’t wish others to see. Jennifer once averted a serious wardrobe malfunction at a Golden Globes award function in 2013.

At that particular ceremony, Ben Affleck received an award from Halle Berry, and in his speech, he thanked his then-wife, Garner; back then, everyone just adored the couple and thought of them to be one of the most perfect couples in Hollywood. Unfortunately, they both decided to part ways in 2018, and Ben went ahead and got married to Jennifer Lopez last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2013, Jennifer Garner donned a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown for the Golden Globes Award, which was off-shoulder and flaunted her curvaceous figure really well, as per Hollywood Life. The mother of three wore her hair up in a messy bun leaving her shoulder and chest area fairly exposed, serving a good amount of view to spectators. She accessorised her OOTD with a pair of gold earrings and a matching gold bracelet. She carried a clutch in her hand, and a few statement rings to complete her voluptuous look.

The stunning gown was excessively low-cut and almost exposed her busty assets; Jennifer Garner managed to escape a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet when her dress decided free her br*asts and expose them! She quickly pulled it up and had a narrow escape from facing a humiliating situation at the moment.

As mentioned before, Ben Affleck received two awards for his film Argo in the categories Best Director and Best Motion Picture, and things turned out perfectly jolly for him and his then-beloved wife, Jennifer Garner.

Here is the controversial dress that almost headed towards a major wardrobe malfunction shred on Pinterest:

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Barbie On The Way To Beat Harry Potter As Warner Bros’ Highest Grossing Movie, Studio Breathes A Sigh Of Relief After Suffering The Worst Box Office Flop In The History With ‘The Flash’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News