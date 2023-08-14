Hollywood right now is back to experimenting and figuring out what is working and what isn’t. The sure shot formula films have bombed at the Box Office, and the ones projected for a decent opening were big in collections. DCEU star Zachary Levi starred in the sequel to this much appreciated franchise titled Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. The movie bombed at the Box Office and gave Warner Bros one of the worst flops. The actor now talks about Hollywood making ‘garbage’ of content.

If you aren’t aware, Zachary is not someone who is known for mincing his words. Most recently he jumped into a controversy when he decided to talk about the ongoing Hollywood strikes and called them ‘dumb’. The uproar was so massive against him that he was slammed by every possible netizen who were supporting the strikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out he has more in store to say about Hollywood. In his latest statement on a panel, Zachary Levi has spoken about the content that is being made in the West and said that most of it is garbage. He went on to even advise the audience members to choose wisely. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Shazam star Zachary Levi was at the Chicago Fan Expo where as per Comic Book Movie, he spoke about Hollywood content. He said, “I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t.”

Following a massive applause, Zachary Levi added, “How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my god, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?’ They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.”

His comments have been welcomed by the internet, and netizens are appreciating him this time around. However, there is also a section that feels Zachary Levi is taking digs at Warner Bros after starring in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, which flopped at ge Box Office. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Avengers 5 Or 6 Might Have Tom Cruise Play The Evil Iron Man Trying To Destroy Earth-616; Marvel Bosses Still Eyeing Him After Failing To Bring Him In Doctor Strange 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News