Zachary Levi has cast doubt on his future in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The 42-year-old star reprised his role as Billy Batson/Shazam in the sequel ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ earlier this year but is uncertain whether he will play the role again after the movie flopped at the box office.

Speaking on The FilmUp Podcast, Zachary Levi said: “I don’t know what the future holds, because ‘Fury of the Gods’ was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here.”

The ‘Mauritanian’ star is standing by the superhero blockbuster despite its poor commercial performance and thinks it will be viewed differently once it is revisited in the future.

Zachary Levi said: “It’ll be one of those things that people will go back and watch, on home streaming or on a plane or whatever, and they’ll be like, ‘Well, wait a minute!'”

The actor has been hurt by the disappointing response to the movie and took to Instagram earlier this year in an impassioned defence of the picture.

In a post on the social media site, the Shazam! star said: “It’s a throwback to all the movies that we knew and loved growing up in the 80s and 90s. You’ll thoroughly enjoy it.

“It’s disappointing to not be doing as well as I think we deserve to be, because I think we made a really great movie. But s*** happens.

Zachary Levi said, “It is a fantastic, fun for the whole family movie. Just like the first one, it’s got the heart, the humour, the charm, the adventure, the spookiness. I don’t know how you can go to a movie like this and not feel joy, or fun like some people have said. I don’t know how that’s even possible.”

The DCEU star continued: “Is it a perfect film? No. But I’m hard-pressed to think of any perfect films. But we are a far better film than some of those critics have given us credit for.”

