Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: From Gru To Ethan Hunt, Minions 3 Is Now Hunting Tom Cruise’s OG Mission: Impossible! (Photo Credit – Facebook)

Minions & Monsters might have made a comeback in the domestic top 3, but it has dropped below $1 million as of this Thursday. It is inches away from surpassing the OG Mission: Impossible starring Ethan Hunt at the worldwide box office. The latest Minions movie is giving exhibitors new hope, and it could eventually cross the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the numbers.

Minions 3 at the worldwide box office

Minions 3 continues to stay at #3 this week since Wednesday. It has collected $821k at the box office in North America this Thursday. The film is still running in 3,023 locations in North America and has already dropped below the $1 million mark, once again highlighting the movie’s underwhelming performance in North America. The latest Minions movie maintains a stable hold at the domestic box office, dropping just 32.7% from last Thursday.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest update, Minions & Monsters has hit the $172.8 million cume at the North American box office. Internationally, the movie has reached $289.7 million in cumulative box office in five weekends and is expected to surpass $300 million overseas this weekend. Adding the latest domestic total to its international cume brings the worldwide collection to $453.6 million. It is tiptoeing towards the half-a-billion mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $172.8 million

International – $280.7 million

Worldwide – $453.6 million

Inches away from beating the OG Mission: Impossible movie worldwide

For the unversed, the OG Mission: Impossible movie was released in 1996, and it is a breakthrough film in Tom Cruise‘s career. Over the years, the Mission: Impossible movies have established Cruise as one of Hollywood‘s biggest action stars. It collected $457.7 million worldwide in its lifetime, including re-releases, and is one of the lowest-grossing Mission: Impossible movies ever.

Minions & Monsters is less than $5 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of the Mission: Impossible movie. The film will beat the OG Mission: Impossible movie this weekend. It may not be a huge milestone, but it’s a win nonetheless, highlighting that the audience still loves the Minions movies, though they need a better script to regain their spark at the box office. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Joins $1B Club As Only 3rd R-Rated Movie, Set To Beat The Dark Knight As Christopher Nolan’s 2nd Biggest Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News