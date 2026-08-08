Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 29 Update! (Photo Credit – T-Series/Netflix)

Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 continues to achieve milestones at the worldwide box office. It has entered its fifth week on a celebratory note. Indra Kumar’s directorial has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Airlift. Scroll below for the day 29 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned in India?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 added 50 lakh to its kitty on day 29. It witnessed a 66% drop from the 75 lakh garnered on the previous day. Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer will enjoy another one week of run, until the arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 on August 14, 2026.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 174.15 crore net. This weekend, Dhamaal 4 will touch the 175 crore mark. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 205.49 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Week 4: 9.18 crore

Day 29: 50 lakh

Total: 174.15 crore

Beats Airlift at the worldwide box office!

At the overseas box office, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 26.4 crore gross. Combined with the domestic earnings, its worldwide total stands at 231.89 crore gross. With that, the adventure comedy has surpassed Airlift (231.6 crore) to emerge as the 80th highest Bollywood grosser of all time globally. The next target is Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, which collected 235.47 crore, but will likely stay out of the league.

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 29 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 174.15 crore

ROI: 24.15 crore

ROI%: 15.76%

India gross: 205.49 crore

Overseas gross: 26.4 crore

Worldwide gross: 231.89 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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