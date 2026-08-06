Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Potential! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Prime Video )

The countdown has officially begun for Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947, which is releasing on August 14, 2026. Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial was certified ‘A’ by CBFC with a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. Where will Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer stand among the top 10 adult openers in Bollywood? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Potential

Going by the current trends, Batwara 1947 could easily clock a double-digit score at the Indian box office. As previously predicted by Koimoi, it could land in the 10-13 crore net range on the opening day. The figures could improve if there’s an exceptional response to advance booking. However, the growth may remain limited, as it arrives in a direct box office clash with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2. Sunny Deol has previously struck the right chords in the period genre. Let’s see if this one joins the success club, too!

Where would it stand among the top 10 adult openers?

Shabana Azmi co-starrer will be competing against Raaz 3 and Veere Di Wedding to score the 9th highest A-rated opening in Bollywood. If the pre-release hype improves ahead of the big release, it could also beat Grand Masti, which is in the 8th spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 A-rated openers in India (net)

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.10 crore Baaghi 4 – 13.2 crore Grand Masti – 12.5 crore Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crore Raaz 3 – 10.5 crore

More about the period drama!

The ensemble cast also features Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Batwara 1947 would be enjoying a massive benefit at the box office, as it is releasing during the Independence Day weekend.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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