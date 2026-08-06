Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 7: Raghav Juyal’s Film Struggles To Reach 2 Crore Lifetime ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Raghav Juyal’s recently released film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, holds a special place for the actor. It marks his first feature film as a solo lead. It took the actor 16 years to reach this stage. However, the film’s box office performance has been nothing short of disappointing. The film has now completed seven days at the box office. Having clashed with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the film has also struggled with screen share.

How Much Did Bhai Tera Star Hai Earn At The India Box Office in 7 Days?

The Raghav Juyal-starrer is billed as a comedy film. However, the film’s reviews have been negative, contributing to the lack of audience interest. This is despite Raghav having a good reputation in the field of comedy with his hilarious one-liners and style that makes one laugh with just his expressions. After opening with a disappointing 0.25 crore on its opening day, the film declined. It neither picked up over the weekend nor on its first Monday. The film remained flat over the opening weekend and declined over the week. After seven days, the film’s total net collection stands at 1.06 crore.

Day-Wise Collection Of Bhai Tera Star Hai

Day 1: 0.25 crore

Day 2: 0.25 crore

Day 3: 0.20 crore

Day 4: 0.21 crore

Day 5: 0.06 crore

Day 6: 0.05 crore

Day 7: 0.04 crore

Total: 1.06 crore

Can Film Cross The 2 Crore Mark?

The best week for a film is its first week. With Bhai Tera Star Hai having underperformed in its first week, the film will struggle to cross the 2 crore mark. In fact, it is unlikely that the film will even hit the 2 crore mark in its lifetime collection. Most probably, this will be Bhai Tera Star Hai’s last week in theatres. The film’s screen count has also reduced by over 40% since its opening day, revealing a lack of audience interest.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Budget vs Recovery

The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20-25 crore. The film will most likely end its theatrical run under 1.5 crore. The makers are about to witness a major loss, as the film will fail to collect even 10% of its budget.

More About the Film

Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal. Apart from Raghav, the film also stars Niki Walia, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai, Parvathy Omanakuttan, and Vineeth Kumar. The film was released in theatres on July 30.

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